Antetokounmpo's accounts hacked, investigation underway

The Milwaukee Bucks are investigating how hackers gained access to NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo's social media and bank accounts after a series of expletive-laced and racist messages from his account were posted on Thursday. The messages included disrespectful language toward late basketball star Kobe Bryant and a claim that Antetokounmpo had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Antetokounmpo's agent, Alex Saratsis, said Thursday afternoon that Antetokounmpo was not responsible for the messages. After the tweets were deleted, a few national media outlets began covering the story using screenshots of the deleted posts.

Antetokounmpo's girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, and Kostas Antetokounmpo of the Los Angeles Lakers, Giannis' younger brother, posted Twitter messages on his behalf. "Giannis' twitter, phone, email and bank accounts were hacked!" both Kostas and Riddlesprigger tweeted. "He genuinely apologizes for everything that was tweeted and he will be back as soon as possible! The things that were said by this hacker were extremely inappropriate and disgusting!"

--Field Level Media