New Orleans Saints 2020 schedule snapshot

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 06:33 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 06:33 IST
New Orleans Saints 2020 schedule Sept. 13 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Sept. 21 at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) Sept. 27 vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Oct. 4 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET Oct. 12 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

BYE Oct. 25 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET

Nov. 1 at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. ET Nov. 8 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Nov. 15 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET Nov. 22 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET

Nov. 29 at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET Dec. 6 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET

Dec. 13 at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. ET Dec. 20 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET

Dec. 25 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 4:30 p.m. ET (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon) Jan. 3 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET

2019 record: 13-3 Last playoff appearance: 2019

PointsBet over-under for Saints wins: 10.5 FLM projects: 11 wins

NFC South division champs for three years running, the Saints still have the muscle to dominate, and the defense could be a tick better. Insurance behind Drew Brees now includes Jameis Winston, and running back Alvin Kamara is primed for a big year for a team that again made a stable offensive line a top priority. Drawing the Chiefs, Packers and 49ers at home is a huge advantage for New Orleans. Upset watch: Taking the show on the road has always been a variable for this offense. Going to Denver and Chicago could set the Saints up for tight games -- if not losses -- but even with Brees out, the Saints were 11-6-0 in 2019 against the spread.

Longshot wager: The Saints have the fourth-best odds to finish the 2020 season undefeated. That's probably not happening, but at 150-1, you can find worse ways to spend your wild-card cash. Compare the investment to the Chiefs and Ravens at 25-1. --Field Level Media

