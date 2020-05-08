Left Menu
Development News Edition

New England Patriots 2020 schedule snapshot

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 06:35 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 06:35 IST
New England Patriots 2020 schedule snapshot

New England Patriots 2020 schedule Sept. 13 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. ET

Sept. 20 at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) Sept. 27 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00 p.m. ET

Oct. 4 at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET Oct. 11 vs. Denver Broncos, 1:00 p.m. ET

BYE Oct. 25 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Nov. 1 at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. ET Nov. 9 at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Nov. 15 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) Nov. 22 at Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. ET

Nov. 29 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1:00 p.m. ET Dec. 6 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Dec. 10 at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFLN) Dec. 20 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET

Dec. 28 vs. Buffalo Bills, 8:15 PM (ESPN) Jan. 3 vs. New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET

2019 record: 12-4 Last playoff appearance: 2019

PointsBet over-under for Patriots wins: 9 FLM projects: 8 wins

The Patriots' last non-winning season was in 2000, the year Tom Brady was drafted, but Brady's departure brings complete unpredictability. Bill Belichick went 11-5 with Matt Cassell in 2008, but that roster was loaded on both sides of the ball. Is Jarrett Stidham ready to start? Can the rest of the team compensate? Either way, expectations have certainly been lowered. Upset watch: New England lost at home to Kansas City last year, but the margin was just 23-16 despite Tom Brady posting a 63.3 passer rating. Belichick has given Patrick Mahomes more trouble than perhaps any other defensive play-caller, and the Patriots have plenty of cover men. An upset at Arrowhead Stadium would hardly be out of the question.

Longshot wager: Nobody expects the Patriots to crater completely, but what if Belichick believes he could land Clemson's Trevor Lawrence or Ohio State's Justin Fields with a one-year tank? New England is +6000 to finish with the NFL's most regular-season losses, tied for the 12th-longest odds. The Patriots seem like the likeliest 2020 playoff team to roll the dice on. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela opposition negotiated Maduro overthrow plan with security firm -report

Members of Venezuelas opposition in October negotiated a 213 million deal with a small Florida security company to invade the country and overthrow President Nicolas Maduro, according to a document published by the Washington Post on Thursd...

Australian Rules-Crows apologise for social distancing breach

Australian Football League AFL team Adelaide Crows have apologised after they breached the competitions social distancing rules during a training session while under quarantine at a rural golf resort. Sixteen Adelaide players quarantined at...

UN appeals for USD 6.7 billion to fight virus in poor countries

The United Nations called on governments, companies and billionaires on Thursday to contribute to a USD 6.7 billion fund for immediate needs in fighting the coronavirus pandemic in vulnerable countries, warning that a failure to help could ...

PGF invests $2.5 million to expand Pūkaha Wildlife Centre

The Provincial Growth Fund has invested 2.5 million to expand and develop the Pkaha National Wildlife Centre in the lower North Island, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones says.The Pkaha National Wildlife Centre at Mt Bruce w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020