Chiefs big favorites in title defense opener

The Kansas City Chiefs landed the traditional Thursday night home opener as the reigning Super Bowl champions, and sportsbooks expect it to be a romp at Arrowhead Stadium. FanDuel installed the Chiefs as double-digit favorites over the Houston Texans shortly after the 2020 regular season schedule was announced. The Chiefs will play host to the Texans at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sept. 10, with DraftKings installing the Chiefs as 9 1/2-point favorites and FanDuel offering a 54.5 over/under pro on the opening game.

It's a rematch of last year's AFC divisional-playoff game in which Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs rallied from a 24-0 second-quarter deficit for a 51-31 victory. The majority of the Week 1 odds at DraftKings are within a touchdown, including a trio of one-point favorites: the Detroit Lions at home against the Chicago Bears, the Las Vegas Raiders on the road at the Carolina Panthers, and the Seattle Seahawks visiting the Atlanta Falcons. The Seahawks are -1.5 at FanDuel in a game offered with a 48.5 over/under.

FanDuel was offering only a handful of games in the hour after the official schedule release with the smallest favorite being the Lions at -1.5 in a game offered with a 44.5 over/under. The Raiders will have to wait until Week 2 to make their home debut at the new Allegiant Stadium when they play the New Orleans Saints. Despite concerns that California may not allow sporting events with fans in attendance until at least Thanksgiving, the NFL scheduled the Rams to open Week 1 at the new SoFi Stadium.

The Rams opened as 2 1/2-underdogs at DraftKings for their Sunday night tilt against the Dallas Cowboys. The defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers are slated to open their season earlier in the day as 8 1/2-point favorites against division rival Arizona.

The New England Patriots will begin the post-Tom Brady era in Miami against the Dolphins and Bill Belichick protege Brian Flores. The Patriots opened as seven-point favorites at FanDuel and 7 1/2-point favorites at DraftKings, who are offering Brady's new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as four-point underdogs at New Orleans. While former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa likely will begin the season in Miami behind veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow is expected to be under center for the Cincinnati Bengals from Day 1. With that anticipation, the Bengals will open at home, where they were installed as 2 1/2-point underdogs by DraftKings against the Los Angeles Chargers, who have their own quarterback battle with rookie Justin Herbert set to battle veteran Tyrod Taylor for the job.

Other Week 1 odds: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (-3.5 at DK and FD)

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos (-1.5 at DK, -2.5 at FD) Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants (+3 at DK, +3.5 at FD)

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (-6.5 at DK) Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (-7.5 at DK and FD)

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (+7 at DK, +7.5 at FD) Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins (+5 at DK, +5.5 at FD)

--Field Level Media