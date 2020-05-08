Houston Texans 2020 schedule snapshot

Houston Texans 2020 schedule Sep. 10 at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sep. 20 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 p.m. ET Sep. 27 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET

Oct. 4 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET Oct. 11 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

Oct. 18 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET Oct. 25 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET

BYE Nov. 8 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

Nov. 15 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET Nov. 22 vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m. ET

Nov. 26 at Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m. ET Dec. 6 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET

Dec. 13 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET Dec. 19 or 20 at Indianapolis Colts, TBD

Dec. 27 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET Jan. 3 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET

2019 record: 10-6 Last playoff appearance: 2019

PointsBet over-under for Texans wins: 8 FLM projects: 7 wins

Leading big at Kansas City in January, the Texans appeared set to host the AFC Championship Game. Now they have an uphill climb just to reach the playoffs. Cap-strapped Houston shipped off DeAndre Hopkins and declined to upgrade its shaky O-line or secondary this offseason. The pressure will be on Deshaun Watson to compensate. Upset watch: It's hard to imagine a rematch going well for Houston after how the divisional playoff game at Kansas City ended. And yet, the Texans beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium 31-24 last October before storming out to a 24-0 lead in the playoff meeting. Don't put it past Watson to outduel Patrick Mahomes on this bright stage in Thursday night season opener.

Longshot wager: After a series of questionable trades, Bill O'Brien won't win any public opinion polls, but should his Coach of the Year odds (+5000) be tied for dead last in the league? As both the coach and GM, he'll deserve major credit if the Texans thrive, especially if Laremy Tunsil, David Johnson and Brandin Cooks star along the way. --Field Level Media