Browns re-sign WR Higgins to one-year contract

The Cleveland Browns re-signed wide receiver Rashard Higgins to a one-year, $910,000 contract Friday. Higgins, 25, has caught 76 passes for 1,016 yards and seven touchdowns in 54 games since the Browns made him a fifth-round draft pick in 2016.

Limited by a knee injury in 2019, he caught just four passes for 55 yards and one score in 10 games (one start). Higgins will compete for the No. 3 receiver spot behind Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

Cleveland waived defensive tackle Brandin Bryant in a corresponding transaction.