Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saints release Pro Bowl G Warford

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2020 03:39 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 03:39 IST
Saints release Pro Bowl G Warford

The New Orleans Saints announced Friday that they released three-time Pro Bowl right guard Larry Warford. The move comes after the club drafted Cesar Ruiz in the first round of the NFL draft last month. Primarily a center at Michigan, Ruiz has projected to be able to play both guard and center in the NFL.

Warford, 28, was due to make $7.65 million in base salary this season, and the move saves the Saints $7.75 million against the salary cap, per spotrac.com. The Detroit Lions selected Warford in the third round of the 2013 draft. After four seasons with the Lions, Warford spent the past three with New Orleans. He started all 44 regular-season games he played with Saints, in addition to six playoff games for New Orleans.

He has played in 101 games (all starts) in his seven-year career. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-NBA G Brown accused of shooting rifle at strangers

Former NBA guard Shannon Brown was arrested Saturday on an aggravated assault charge after police say he fired a rifle at two people at his Tyrone, Ga., home. According to multiple media reports, Brown was released on bond Monday.Tyrone Pol...

Brazil hits new record for daily coronavirus deaths

Brazil registered 10,222 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday and 751 deaths, the health ministry said.Daily deaths beat the previous record of 615 on Wednesday. Overall, Brazil has registered 145,328 confirmed cases of th...

Coronavirus inflicts huge U.S. job losses; Pence aide infected

The coronavirus pandemic triggered the steepest monthly loss of U.S. jobs since the Great Depression, data showed on Friday, as a second White House aide was diagnosed with the respiratory infection, raising doubt that the highest levels of...

Yemen's Houthis report new case of coronavirus in Sanaa

A new case of coronavirus has been discovered in Yemens Sanaa, which was transmitted from Aden, Houthis health ministry said in a statement early on Saturday.This brings the total cases of coronavirus in areas under Houthis control to two, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020