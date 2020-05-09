Saints release Pro Bowl G Warford

The New Orleans Saints announced Friday that they released three-time Pro Bowl right guard Larry Warford. The move comes after the club drafted Cesar Ruiz in the first round of the NFL draft last month. Primarily a center at Michigan, Ruiz has projected to be able to play both guard and center in the NFL.

Warford, 28, was due to make $7.65 million in base salary this season, and the move saves the Saints $7.75 million against the salary cap, per spotrac.com. The Detroit Lions selected Warford in the third round of the 2013 draft. After four seasons with the Lions, Warford spent the past three with New Orleans. He started all 44 regular-season games he played with Saints, in addition to six playoff games for New Orleans.

He has played in 101 games (all starts) in his seven-year career. --Field Level Media