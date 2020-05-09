Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-None more unbeatable than Djokovic at his best, says Martin

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 10:46 IST
Tennis-None more unbeatable than Djokovic at his best, says Martin
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

There is no one more unbeatable in men's tennis than Novak Djokovic when the Serb is at his best, former world number four American Todd Martin has said. Reigning world number one Djokovic has already established himself as one of the best ever to play the game and the Serb's Grand Slam haul of 17 is just three behind the 20 that Roger Federer has amassed. The Swiss player will be 39 in August.

While Federer is nearing the end of a glittering career, Spanish left-hander Rafa Nadal is just one behind with 19 majors and will be 34 next month. Djokovic is the youngest of the so-called 'Big Three' and will be 33 later in May. The triumvirate has shared the last 13 Grand Slam titles, re-energizing the GOAT (greatest of all time) debate.

"Roger is the most aesthetically pleasing I have ever seen," Martin, who was part of Djokovic's coaching team briefly in 2009 and 2010, told Tennis365. "He is pleased with the service, he is pleased with the return, offense, defense... everything he does really looks beautiful.

"For me though, if Novak is right, if Novak is confident and comfortable with his physical status and is really focused, I've never seen anybody more unbeatable. This guy has played the game better than anyone else ever has, in my opinion." Djokovic was in the imperious form before the novel coronavirus pandemic brought the circuit to a halt in early March.

He lifted the ATP Cup with Serbia, won an eighth Australian Open title, and then completed a fifth triumph at the Dubai Tennis Championships, extending his unbeaten run to 21. "His athleticism is from another world," said Martin, who reached two Grand Slam finals. "His return of serve is way better than any other returner of serve ever and I mean way better.

"Having worked with him, when he is focused he has that 'I'm going through a brick wall mentality'. Now he is not always focused, but when he is and we have seen this for long stretches, he doesn't have to play great. He is that much of a fighter and thrives on it." The virus forced the cancellation of this year's Wimbledon for the first time since World War Two while the French Open was pushed back from its May start to September, shortly after the scheduled end of the U.S. Open.

Federer, who is currently ranked fourth, last played at the semi-finals of the Australian Open, where he lost to Djokovic, before undergoing keyhole surgery on his knee in February. Martin said Federer was a "natural" and he still expected the Swiss to challenge for Grand Slam titles when the season is able to restart.

"With the Olympics being postponed, I would imagine it will compel him to play another year," Martin said. "Plus, this is no way to end anything. It is really important to Roger, I would imagine, to conclude his career on a bona fide high note. "Nothing I've seen indicates that physically he is incapable of keeping going. Nothing I've seen has indicated his love for the sport has waned, so I wouldn't be surprised if we see several more years out of him."

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. FDA commissioner in self-quarantine after exposure to person with COVID-19

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn is in self-quarantine for a couple of weeks after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, an FDA spokesman told Reuters late on Friday.Hahn immediately t...

Immediate stimulus package of Rs 15 lakh crore needed to overcome Covid-19 impact: CII

The Confederation of Indian Industry CII has called for an immediate economic stimulus package of Rs 15 lakh crore -- or 7.5 per cent of the GDP -- to tide over the impact of Covid-19 led countrywide lockdown. The lead industry body said th...

Soccer-U.S. women's team file to appeal equal pay ruling

The U.S. womens soccer team has filed to appeal a district court decision handed down last week that dismissed their claims for equal pay, a spokesperson for the team said on Friday.The team suffered an unexpected blow to their high-profile...

I was so hard on myself for years: Kanan Gill

In his new Netflix special, Kanan Gill revisits the letter he wrote as a teen to his future self but if he could go back in time, the stand-up comedian says he would tell his younger self to relax and live more. Gill, like the rest of the w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020