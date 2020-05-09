Senior hockey players to undergo coaching course online amid lockdown

India's senior hockey players, who are unable to train because of the coronavirus-forced lockdown, will undergo a basic coaching course online starting Monday, continuing the national federation's efforts to ensure that their time is put to productive use. The course will be attended by 32 senior men and 23 senior women core probables on May 11 and 15 respectively. Captain of the Indian women's team Rani Rampal has already attended the Hockey India coaching education pathway in the past and achieved a Hockey India Level 1 Coach Certification.

"The Hockey India Level Basic Coaching Course will help them in broadening their understanding of the sport as it will give them a chance to view the sport from a coach's perspective," the HI said in a statement. "The core probables who will successfully clear the Hockey India Level 'Basic' Coaching Course will be eligible to attend the Hockey India Level '1' Coaching Course in the future, thereby paving the way for their development, not just as athletes, but as potential coaches as well," it added. The HI Level 'Basic' Coaching Course is part of a meticulously-designed coaching program, known as Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway which was launched in 2019. The core probables will get 36 hours to review their online sessions and then clear an online assessment examination which will be based on the latest FIH Rules and Regulations. Expressing his delight at providing this opportunity to the players, HI President Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad said, "...we decided it would be appropriate to provide them with an opportunity to understand coaching through our Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway. "I am quite confident that the athletes will be able to gain knowledge about the intricacies of Coaching, and will get some essential insights and a fresh perspective of ways to understand the sport better."