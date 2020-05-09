Avalanche kills skier in northern Italy - alpine rescue

Avalanche kills skier in northern Italy - alpine rescueReuters | Rome | Updated: 09-05-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 21:42 IST
A skier was killed in an avalanche on Saturday morning in the Dolomites near the ski resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo in northern Italy, Italy's alpine rescue corps said. The victim was a 23-year-old Italian man who was skiing with a group, including his brother, when the avalanche hit, said the rescue corps spokesman, Walter Milan. His body was retrieved by helicopter and taken to Cortina, a ski resort in the Veneto region, which was severely hit by the coronavirus outbreak that emerged in Italy in late February.
More than 30,000 people have died as a result of the coronavirus in Italy since the crisis started, the third highest death toll in the world.
