Left Menu
Development News Edition

Big contract brings big responsibilities: Pat Cummins 'pumped' to represent KKR

Australian pacer Pat Cummins, who became the most expensive foreign player to be bought in Indian Premier League (IPL) has said that "big contract brings big responsibilities".

ANI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-05-2020 10:23 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 10:23 IST
Big contract brings big responsibilities: Pat Cummins 'pumped' to represent KKR
Australian pacer Pat Cummins . Image Credit: ANI

Australian pacer Pat Cummins, who became the most expensive foreign player to be bought in Indian Premier League (IPL) has said that "big contract brings big responsibilities". During the IPL auctions last December, Cummins was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for INR 15.5 crore. He also said he owes coach Brendon McCullum and the staff a few dinners for showing confidence in him.

"I think I owe Baz and the rest of the staff who picked me a few dinners at least. (laughs) Someone like Baz, I have played against him, a great cricketer and an international captain," KKR's official website quoted Cummins as saying. "To get that kind of reassurance that 'you've got something that I really want in the team' is great for me. I think a big contract brings big responsibilities, but more than anything, it brings a lot of excitement. Once you are out there, you forget about the contract really quickly, and it's mainly about being with the team and trying to win. I am really excited to be with the squad we put together for this season," he added.

Cummins said the people of Kolkata have a 'very fond place in my heart' and he is pumped to represent KKR. "I am very, very excited. My first taste of the IPL, and my biggest taste of India was when I was in Kolkata representing the Knight Riders. I was a few years younger than I am now. I absolutely loved it. Within our team, we had so much experience. Jacques Kallis, one of the World's biggest players, and suddenly, I'm there having dinner with him every night and getting to play alongside him," he said.

"Andre (Russell) was just on his way to becoming the ballistic cricketer that he is. My first season there, we won the title. So KKR and the people of Kolkata have a very fond place in my heart. Even the office staff and management - they have always been so nice to us players. I am pumped to go back and represent the team," Cummins added. The 2020 edition of the IPL was scheduled to commence on March 29. However, the coronavirus crisis in India put an indefinite halt on the league. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Rajinikanth warns ruling AIADMK against reopening liquor outlets

Superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday warned the ruling AIADMK against reopening state-run liquor outlets in Tamil Nadu, saying if it was done, it should not harbour dreams of coming to power again, apparently in next years Assembly elections. In...

Javed Akhtar calls to end azaan on loudspeakers, says it causes discomfort to others

Azaan is an integral part of the faith, not the gadget, says veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, asking that the Islamic call to prayer on loudspeakers should be stopped as it causes discomfort to others. In a tweet on Saturday, Akhtar wo...

Virus prevents diaspora Venezuelans from sending money home

After fleeing Venezuela along with millions of others amid the countrys grueling humanitarian crisis, Misael Cocho made his way by bus to Peru where he got odd jobs and sent money home monthly to support his mother and his 5-year-old son. ...

Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 2,109; cases climb to 62,939

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,109 and the number of cases climbed to 62,939 in the country on Sunday, registering an increase of 128 deaths and 3,277 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020