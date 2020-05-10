Left Menu
Not being able to shine the ball will take away 'so much': Pat Cummins

Amid the ongoing debate over restricting players from using saliva to shine the ball, Australian pacer Pat Cummins said that not being able to shine the ball will take away "so much".

ANI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-05-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 10:54 IST
Not being able to shine the ball will take away 'so much': Pat Cummins
Australian cricket Pat Cummins . Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing debate over restricting players from using saliva to shine the ball, Australian pacer Pat Cummins said that not being able to shine the ball will take away "so much". "As a fast bowler, you gotta be able to shine the ball. The reason why everyone loves Test cricket is because it has so much Art to it. You have swing bowlers, spinners, you have all these different aspects that make Test cricket what it is. I think if you can't shine the ball, it takes away swing bowling, reverse swing bowling...so much really," KKR's official website quoted Cummins as saying.

Cummins further stated that he would not want to give batsmen any chance to score runs and is ready for any alternative method to keep the shine on the ball. "Honestly, I wouldn't want to give batsmen any reason to score more runs. Health is absolutely the No. 1 priority, but I think if we are in a position where we are worried about passing on the Coronavirus, and we can't get close, and shine the ball and play the game how we play it, I don't think we will be playing at all in the first place," he said.

"Things will change in all sports, I agree. But I think there has to be some other option. Saliva or any other substance, as long as we are able to shine the ball, I am okay," Cummins added. All the sporting events across the globe have been brought to a halt by the coronavirus pandemic. Cummins was scheduled to represent KKR in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but the 2020 edition of the league has been postponed indefinitely because of the deadly virus. (ANI)

