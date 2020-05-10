Left Menu
Development News Edition

India U-19 forward finds training partner in her mother during lockdown

Amid the coronavirus induced lockdown in the country, athletes are finding it difficult to continue their training but India U-19 forward Ninthoinganba Meetei has found a solution as he is training with his mother at the courtyard of their house.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 17:31 IST
India U-19 forward finds training partner in her mother during lockdown
AIFF logo. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the coronavirus induced lockdown in the country, athletes are finding it difficult to continue their training but India U-19 forward Ninthoinganba Meetei has found a solution as he is training with his mother at the courtyard of their house. "I am not used to staying out for too long. I wanted to get back on the field again. While I was kicking it around in the yard, my mother saw me and said that she would help me train. I knew she could not play football, so I was wondering how we could train together," the All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Meetei as saying.

"Soon I realised that when she was younger, she used to play volleyball. And she still knows some basics of the game. So I came up with the idea of playing foot-tennis. Only, I would be using my feet, and mom would be using her hands as you do in volleyball," he added. Ninthoi, as the 18-year-old is fondly called in the dressing room, has been looking at different ways to train while staying within the confines of his home during the lockdown. However, it was the involvement of his mother, Kh Meena Leima, that really helped him find an exercise that lets him both practice his touches on the ball, and also a bit of running.

"This little game that we play has given us both a good workout. Of course, we can't play when it rains, but it's a lot of fun playing with my mother. And she's been enjoying the game too. She hasn't played volleyball for many years, but now that we have been playing for some time, I can clearly see that she's getting better," the striker said. After joining the AIFF Elite Academy in 2013, Ninthoi has had a steady progression over the years. The nimble winger went on to make the India squad in the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017, starting in all of India's group stage matches.

Ninthoi got his first professional contract when he signed for the Indian Arrows in the 2017-18 I-League season. Recalling that moment he said, "It meant that my mother did not have to sell fish in the market anymore. I could provide for her and my two sisters." "She always used to call me her 'little bodyguard' whenever I used to accompany her or my sisters to the market or to school. Now I felt that I was really looking after my family," he added.

The young winger has since gone on to play two seasons for the Indian Arrows, lodging 27 appearances in the I-League and the Super Cup, with two goals to his name. Following these performances, Ninthoi was snapped up by the Indian Super League club NorthEast United FC where he made 11 appearances in the 2019-20 season.

"Now that I am a professional footballer I can safely state that nobody in my family has to sell fish in the markets anymore. But I will never forget my mother's contribution to my development," he concluded. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

General patients facing difficulties at Dharamshala Zonal Hospital: Cong leader

Congress leader Sudhir Sharma on Sunday alleged that general patients at Dharamshala Zonal Hospital were facing difficulties after it was identified as a medical facility for COVID-19 casesSharma said it is very important to make the necess...

INTERVIEW-Cricket-Players must play, crowd or no crowd - Pietersen

The resumption of sport will lift morale for people around the world during the COVID-19 crisis and cricketers owe it to fans to play behind closed doors if that hastens the process, former England captain Kevin Pietersen has told Reuters.T...

All COVID-19 hospitals to send death report to Delhi government through email by 5 pm everyday: Order.

All COVID-19 hospitals to send death report to Delhi government through email by 5 pm everyday Order....

Kejriwal says COVID-19 deaths 'very less' but 75pc cases asymptomatic or showing mild symptoms

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said 75 per cent of COVID-19 cases in the city are asymptomatic or showing mild symptoms, and asserted that the number of serious patients and deaths caused by the infection is less. The number...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020