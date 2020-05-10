Left Menu
Development News Edition

China wins Online Nations Cup, India finish dismal fifth

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-05-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 21:59 IST
China wins Online Nations Cup, India finish dismal fifth

Top-seed and favourite China were crowned champions at the FIDE Chess.com Online Nations Cup on Sunday by virtue of superior points tally despite their final match against the USA ending in 2-2 draw. India which had Viswanathan Anand, Vidit S Gujrathi, P Harikrishna, B Adhiban, Koneru Humpy and D Harika in its ranks, finished a poor fifth in the six-team event. China won the top prize on the basis of having won the round-robin stage. The No.1 seed had topped the league table after 10 rounds with 17 match points and 25.5 board points followed by USA (13 MPs, 22 BPs). In the final, the top board clash between the heavyweights Ding Liren (Elo 2836) and Hikaru Nakamura (Elo 2829) ended in a 38-move draw. The match featuring Hou Yifan and Irina Krush also saw honours being shared.

The win for China came from Yu Yangyi, who was consistent through the tournament, as he beat Wesley So. American Fabiano Caruana showed why he is rated so highly by beating Wei Yi in 43 moves. China had incidentally suffered its only defeat in the double round-robin league to USA in the 10th and final round on Saturday. PTI SS KHS KHS

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal Imams' Association appeals CM not to lift lockdown for Eid

Bengal Imams Association has written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealing her not to lift lockdown for Eid, stating that hundreds of people will gather on streets on the festival day.We wrote to the West Bengal CM appealing her not t...

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.45 pm. DEL48 UP-LOCKDOWN-JOBS UP offers easy loans, transparent rules to MSMEs aims at 90 lakh new jobs in existing units Lucknow Hoping to revive its coronavirus-hit economy, the Utta...

Telangana CM meets field level agriculture officers on Comprehensive Agriculture Policy

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to directly meet the field level agriculture officers to formulate the Comprehensive Agriculture Policy to be implemented in the State. According to Telangana CMO, Rao is of the firm opinion t...

Canada's total coronavirus deaths edge up by just 2.2% in a day - official data

The total number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose by just 2.2 to 4,728 on Sunday, one of the lowest daily increases since the pandemic started, official public health data agency showed.The figure for those diagnosed with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020