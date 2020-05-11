Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, May 10

BASKETBALL Report: Durant won't play if NBA resumes season Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will not play if the NBA restarts the season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday. BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-DURANT, Field Level Media --

Antetokounmpo's youngest brother to play in Europe The youngest brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo plans to skip college and play professionally in Europe to prepare for the NBA. BASKETBALL-NBA-ALEX-ANTETOKOUNMPO, Field Level Media ---- NFL Pats, Brady's Bucs don't play at same time until Week 15 New England Patriots fans won't have to choose whether to watch their team's games or those of longtime quarterback Tom Brady until late in the season. FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP-TB-SCHEDULING-QUIRK, Field Level Media --

Ginn Jr. claims he beat Bolt in high school race Ted Ginn Jr. has been turning heads with his speed throughout his NFL career, and now the veteran wide receiver is doing the same with his recent comments to TMZ. FOOTBALL-NFL-CHI-GINN-BOLT, Field Level Media -- Cowboys say suspended DE Smith has met with Goodell Defensive end Aldon Smith met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and is waiting for a decision about his indefinite suspension, according to the Dallas Cowboys' Stephen Jones. FOOTBALL-NFL-DAL-ALDON-SMITH, Field Level Media ---- BASEBALL Reds' Bauer calls out ESPN after phone number mishap Cincinnati Reds right-hander Trevor Bauer decided to have a little fun at ESPN's expense after the network accidentally revealed his phone number on national television. BASEBALL-MLB-CIN-BAUER, Field Level Media ---- TENNIS French Open could take place without spectators This fall's French Open could take place sans spectators. TENNIS-ATP-FRENCH-OPEN, Field Level Media ----

GOLF Korn Ferry Tour golfer apologizes for Singh slams Golfer Brady Schnell apologized for calling Vijay Singh a selfish "piece of trash" and other choice words for entering a Korn Ferry Tour event. GOLF-KORN-SCHNELL-SINGH, Field Level Media ----

UFC Ferguson sustains orbital fracture in loss to Gaethje Tony Ferguson sustained an orbital fracture during his loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 on Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla., according to a report by Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports. FIGHTING-UFC-FERGUSON, Field Level Media -- White: Event without fans was 'amazing' but 'different' If UFC 249 had been a routine fight night, Francis Ngannou's fearsome knockout power would have elicited a primal roar from the crowd. FIGHTING-UFC-UFC-249, Field Level Media --

St-Pierre to be inducted into UFC Hall of Fame Georges St-Pierre will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2020, the organization announced. FIGHTING-UFC-ST-PIERRE, Field Level Media ----

ESPORTS SUNDAY event schedule: CS:GO -- ESL One Rio: Road to Rio - Oceania CS:GO -- ESL One Rio: Road to Rio - Asia CS:GO -- ESL One Rio: Road to Rio - CIS CS:GO -- ESL One Rio: Road to Rio - Europe Dota 2 -- WePlay! Pushka League CS:GO -- ESL One Rio: Road to Rio - North America eMLS Tournament Special -- Vancouver-Toronto, Atlanta-Orlando Call of Duty League, Week 7 (Florida "homestand") Overwatch League, Week 14 --

Zellsis, freakazoid leaving CS:GO for Valorant Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro and Ryan "freakazoid" Abadir are the latest players to leave Counter-Strike: Global Offensive competition to pursue careers in Valorant. ESPORTS-VALORANT-ZELLSIS-FREAKAZOID, Field Level Media -- CR provide vtFaded with new beginning CR added Cheng "vtFaded" Jia Hao to their Dota Pro Circuit roster as they bid for a spot at the upcoming ESL One Birmingham 2020. ESPORTS-DOTA-CR-VTFADED, Field Level Media