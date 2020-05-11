Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-French Open could be held without fans, say organisers

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 11-05-2020 10:14 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 09:41 IST
Tennis-French Open could be held without fans, say organisers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The French Open, which was postponed to September from May due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, could be held without fans, the organizers of the claycourt Grand Slam have said. Roland Garros had been scheduled for May 24 to June 7 before the French tennis federation (FFT) pushed it back to Sept. 20-Oct 4 in a bid to save the tournament from falling victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week the FFT said all tickets purchased for this year's French Open would be canceled and reimbursed instead of being transferred. "Organising it without fans would allow a part of the economy to keep turning, (like) television rights and partnerships. It's not to be overlooked," FFT President Bernard Giudicelli told French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche.

"We're not ruling any option out." The tennis season was suspended in early March due to the pandemic and the hiatus will continue at least until mid-July with many countries in lockdown.

Wimbledon has been canceled while the status of the U.S. Open, scheduled to take place in late August, is still unclear. The FFT was widely criticized when they announced in mid-March that the French Open would be switched, with players bemoaning a lack of communication as the new dates clashed with the hardcourt season.

Organizers said last week they had been in talks with the sport's governing bodies to fine-tune the calendar amid media reports that the Grand Slam tournament would be delayed further by a week and start on Sept. 27. The delayed start would give players a two-week window between the end of the U.S. Open, played on the hardcourts of New York, and the Paris tournament.

"The 20th or the 27th, that does not change much," Giudicelli said.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Have taken note of migrants walking on roads, rly tracks with great concern: Govt

The Centre has said it has noted with great concern that migrant workers continue to walk on roads and railway tracks to return to their native places and asked states to ensure that they travel home on the special trains being run for them...

All masks, no fireworks: Shanghai Disneyland in muted reopening after coronavirus closedown

Thousands of visitors streamed into Shanghai Disneyland on Monday for the first time in three months as the Chinese park became the first reopened by Walt Disney Co after the coronavirus pandemic brought the Magic Kingdom to a standstill. W...

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

Money Heist Season 5 aka La casa de papel Season 5 is undeniably of the most anticipated drama TV series fans have been waiting during the time of lockdown. But we need to wait for a few months as Money Heist Season 4 was on air on April 3,...

Slight earthquake rattles Rome awake, no damage known yet

A slight earthquake rattled Romans awake early Monday. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The Italian geological institute gave the temblor a preliminary magnitude of 3.3. It said it struck at 503 a.m. with an epicenter ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020