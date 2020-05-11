Left Menu
Development News Edition

Halfords shares soar after Britons told cycle to work as lockdown eases

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 14:15 IST
Halfords shares soar after Britons told cycle to work as lockdown eases

Shares in British bicycles and car parts retailer Halfords soared as much as 26% on Monday, boosted by the government's announcement that people should consider cycling to work as the coronavirus lockdown is eased.

Transport minister Grant Shapps said on Saturday that even with public transport reverting to a full service, once social distancing rules were taken into account there would only be effective capacity for one in 10 passengers in many parts of the UK transport network, just a tenth of the pre-crisis capacity. He urged Britons to continue to work from home where possible, but said those who did have to commute to work should consider cycling or walking rather than taking to their cars.

He said the UK's road infrastructure would be changed to accommodate more cyclists. Shapps also said E-scooter trials would be brought forward, with the potential for rental vehicles on UK roads as early as June.

Halfords is Britain's biggest cycling retailer with a market share of about 25% and 450 repair centres. It is also market leader in E-scooters. "Saturday's evangelical Department of Transport speech could have been written by Halfords' CEO, with its very helpful remarks on cycling and E-scooters," said analysts at Peel Hunt.

"We have generally been loath to forecast V-shaped post-Covid recoveries but this might be different. Our new numbers today reflect a very strong bounce-back in sales and EBITDA, (core earnings) led by cycling with motoring lagging," they said. On Monday, Halfords launched a campaign aimed at the estimated 7 million British adults who have bicycles languishing in sheds and garages. It said it will provide a free "32-point" check on neglected bikes to help people get ready for the post lockdown commute.

Halfords noted that only 4% of commuter journeys are currently made by bike, while cycling accounts for just 2% of all journeys. In the Netherlands, it is 27%. In March, Halfords said it was planning for a sales decline of 25% in its 2020-21 year and suspended its dividend.

The stock was up 27.2 pence at 178.1 pence at 0821 GMT, paring year-on-year losses to 25% and valuing the business at 356 million pounds ($440 million). ($1 = 0.8097 pounds)

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Local official sacked as COVID-19 epicentre Wuhan reports six new cases

A local official was sacked for poor management in the central Chinese city of Wuhan after six new infections were reported in the COVID-19 epicentre which remained virus free for over 30 days, the state-run media reported on Monday. Zhang ...

Bachchan, Sania Mirza, Manoj Bajpayee team up for motivational track amid coronavirus

Over 80 artistes, including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Ekta Kapoor, and Shreya Ghoshal have come together for the track Guzar Jayega, which aims at spreading hope amid the coronavirus pandemic. The anthem, narrated by Bachch...

Diplo confirms welcoming first child with model Jevon King

DJ-music producer Diplo has confirmed that he and model Jevon King have welcomed their first child together. Diplo made the revelation on Sunday in a Mothers Day Instagram tribute. He shared three photos -- the first showing himself as a ...

BSF jawan killed, another injured in alleged fratricide incident in Manipur: Officials.

BSF jawan killed, another injured in alleged fratricide incident in Manipur Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020