Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top 14 threatens Champions Cup boycott: report

PTI | Paris | Updated: 11-05-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 15:50 IST
Top 14 threatens Champions Cup boycott: report

French Top 14 clubs could boycott next season's European Champions Cup if they are stopped from having eight sides in the competition, newspaper Midi Olympique reported on Monday. The league wants an increase from the usual six outfits in the top-tier continental competition so record 20-time French champions Toulouse, who were seventh in the table when the Top 14 was declared over in April, and Montpellier who were eighth, can feature in it.

The EPCR, who run both the Champions Cup and second-tier Challenge Cup, are considering reform for next season due to issues regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Options include increasing the main tournament from 18 to 24 teams, which is the preferred solution for French sides, but the English Premiership and the Pro14 also have unresolved problems with both leagues postponed.

"We have particularly attractive formats available to us to do it. We will adapt in the common interest," EPCR president Vincent Gaillard told the paper. This term's Champions Cup has been put on hold at the quarter-final stage due to COVID-19.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Third Air India repatriation flight with 107 Indians departs from Dhaka

The third flight repatriating 107 Indian nationals from Bangladesh has departed from Dhaka and is scheduled for arrival in Mumbai. The flight departed from Dhaka at 0400 PM.Mumbai awaits 107 Indian citizens who left Dhaka on airindiain flig...

CRPF jawan killed in anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: Officials.

CRPF jawan killed in anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarhs Bijapur district Officials....

Any news about religion-based mapping of COVID-19 is baseless, incorrect and irresponsible: Health ministry.

Any news about religion-based mapping of COVID-19 is baseless, incorrect and irresponsible Health ministry....

China will step up macro-economic policy adjustments amid coronavirus pandemic -Premier

China will step up macro-economic policy adjustments as the countrys development faces unprecedented difficulties and challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday, according to state-owned TV.China will also...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020