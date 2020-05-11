Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Algerian Ibbou finds support after challenging Thiem over player fund

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 17:43 IST
Tennis-Algerian Ibbou finds support after challenging Thiem over player fund

Algerian Ines Ibbou was hailed as a hero by Venus Williams while her country's president pledged full support after the low-ranked tennis player posted an emotional video to take on world No. 3 Dominic Thiem for his opposition to a player relief fund.

Thiem rejected the notion that top tennis players should chip in to help lower-ranked competitors who are struggling financially due to the pause in tournaments due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. In the video, which runs over nine minutes and was posted on Ibbou's Instagram page, the world number 620 starts with "Dear Dominic" and goes on to talk about the difficulties she has had to endure and the sacrifices she needed to make in her career.

The 21-year-old pleads with Thiem to understand the stark difference in the Austrian's "magical world" and how she had to pursue tennis in the North African country, which she said lacked even basic infrastructure for the sport. "I cherish the day when I'll be able to afford a gift for my parents. I'm dreaming about this day," said Ibbou, who started playing at the age of six but has only managed to make $27,825 in tournament earnings so far.

"I'm a lonely lady, travelling the world generally in three-legged trips, always looking for the cheapest tickets." World number one Novak Djokovic has urged fellow professionals to contribute to a fund set up by the sport's governing bodies to help players affected by a shutdown which began in March and will continue at least until mid-July.

Austrian Thiem said he felt there were sections of society that needed more urgent help than his fellow competitors during the economic crisis caused by the pandemic. "Do you alternate clay and hard from a week to another like I do," Ibbou questioned Thiem. "Do you finish your tournaments with holes in shoes like I do?"

"Dear Dominic, unlike you, many share my reality. "Just a reminder, it's not because of your money that we survived until now. And nobody requested to you anything. The initiative went from generous players who showed instant compassion with a classy touch."

The governing bodies recently raised over $6 million to help lower-level players affected by the shutdown. Ibbou said the crisis showed "who people truly are" and helping the needy players was only to help the game survive.

"We did not ask anything from you. Except a bit of respect to our sacrifice," she said before signing off. "Players like you make me hold on to my dreams. Please, don't ruin it." Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam singles winner, commented on the post: "You're my hero."

Ibbou replied: "You've always been mine too, and now you're even more to me. Thank you so much." Australian Kyrgios, who had criticised Thiem for his comments, said "Respect!" before adding, "Keep doing you, I'm always willing to support."

As Ibbou's post gained popularity and was widely shared on social media, it caught the eye of Algerian president Abdelmadjid Tebboune. "Algeria can't miss a sporting talent like Ines Ibbou in a young age and a flower of giving, in a specialty that is rarely born in it," Tebboune said in a message for Ibbou on his official Facebook page.

"Soon, the ministry of youth and sports will take care of your work. You have my full support and I wish you success, God willing."

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

IAF airlifts 8.3 T of essential chemicals to control Vizag gas leak

On 09 May 20, the Indian Air Force IAF carried out its latest task as part of its humanitarian assistance and disaster relief HADR operations by assisting the state government of Andhra Pradesh in tackling the Vizag gas leak. Based on the r...

I've retired from active sports, but not today: Deepa Malik

Deepa Malik, the first Indian woman to claim a medal in the Paralympic Games, has retired from active sports, a decision she took before becoming the Paralympic Committee of India President earlier this year but revealed only on Monday. The...

Qatar Airways sees slow recovery in travel from pandemic

Global travel demand will take years to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and many business travellers may never return to the skies, the head of Qatar Airways said on Monday.The state-owned airline is one of only a few to have maintain...

Doctors' body urges Centre to reconsider revised COVID-19 discharge policy

An association of doctors in West Bengal has shot off letters to the Union health ministry and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, making a case for a relook at the revised policy for discharge of coronavirus patients and setting up dedicated c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020