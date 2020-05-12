Bruins' Rask motivated, isn't talking retirement

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2020 02:26 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 02:17 IST
Boston Bruins goaltender Tuuka Rask has talked about retirement in the past, but he said he isn't ready to walk away quite yet. "So far, I still have that passion of winning and playing," the 33-year-old said Monday during a video call with Boston media. "That drives me. The winning drive me. I haven't put a number into it, at what age it might be, but we'll see. Maybe it's 36, 37, maybe it's 42. You never know. (Zdeno Chara) is still playing and he's getting older (43), so maybe I'll be the goalie who plays until 45, maybe not."

He has one season left on an eight-year, $56 million contracts he signed in July 2013. Rask was the backup goaltender on the 2011 Bruins team that won the Stanley Cup but lost as a starter in 2013 and 2019. Hoisting that cup remains a motivating factor for him.

"This city is known for winning championships and your success is measured by winning championships, and I've gotten to the Finals with the team twice as a playing goalie -- didn't win -- but I think it's still a great accomplishment to reach that point, to go to the Finals," he said. "Obviously, it would be nice to be known as a champion in those years, but it didn't happen. We just have to live with that. I think I've played a good career so far and hopefully, there are some more years left and even maybe a championship in the future." Rask was the No. 21 overall draft pick in 2005, selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs, but was traded one year later and has spent his entire NHL career in Boston. After brief appearances the prior two seasons, he joined the Bruins for good in the 2009-10 season.

He won the Vezina Trophy in 2014 as the league's top goaltender and was a candidate to win again this season before NHL play was suspended in March. Among goaltenders with 13 or more appearances, he led the NHL with a 2.12 goals-against average and a was second with a .929 save percentage. "I know that this summer I can talk about a possible extension with the Bruins, so we'll see where that goes. I definitely don't have thoughts about retirement or anything like that," he said.

