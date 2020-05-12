College star Dugan agrees to deal with Golden Knights

College star Jack Dugan agreed to terms with the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, the team announced. Details of the agreement weren't immediately divulged by the Golden Knights. Dugan was the team's fifth-round selection in 2017 and spent one season with the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League followed by two seasons at Providence.

Last season, Dugan was one of 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, which goes to the top player in college hockey, when he had a nation-leading 52 points (10 goals, 42 assists) in 34 games as a sophomore. Dugan, who turns 22 on May 24, had 39 points (10 goals, 29 assists) as a freshman.

"Thankful for these past two years at Providence. I couldn't be more grateful for this next opportunity and excited to get going with Vegas whenever that may be!" Dugan said on his Twitter account. The Golden Knights were thrilled to get the first-team All-American to agree to a deal.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to continue to play a key role in the development of Jack Dugan as both a hockey player and as a young man within our organization," Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said in a statement. "Jack took significant steps in his growth over the past two seasons as one of the best all-around players in college hockey, and has proven that he is ready for the next challenge in his young career."