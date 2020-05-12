Left Menu
Development News Edition

College star Dugan agrees to deal with Golden Knights

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2020 02:27 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 02:19 IST
College star Dugan agrees to deal with Golden Knights

College star Jack Dugan agreed to terms with the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, the team announced. Details of the agreement weren't immediately divulged by the Golden Knights. Dugan was the team's fifth-round selection in 2017 and spent one season with the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League followed by two seasons at Providence.

Last season, Dugan was one of 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, which goes to the top player in college hockey, when he had a nation-leading 52 points (10 goals, 42 assists) in 34 games as a sophomore. Dugan, who turns 22 on May 24, had 39 points (10 goals, 29 assists) as a freshman.

"Thankful for these past two years at Providence. I couldn't be more grateful for this next opportunity and excited to get going with Vegas whenever that may be!" Dugan said on his Twitter account. The Golden Knights were thrilled to get the first-team All-American to agree to a deal.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to continue to play a key role in the development of Jack Dugan as both a hockey player and as a young man within our organization," Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said in a statement. "Jack took significant steps in his growth over the past two seasons as one of the best all-around players in college hockey, and has proven that he is ready for the next challenge in his young career."

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Even animals may resort to physical distancing to prevent microbes: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Family of black choir director killed by Houston police demands release of video

Family and friends of a Houston choir director and gospel singer who was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop demanded on Monday that video of the incident be released. Adrian Medearis, 48, who was black, was shot during an alleg...

Team Secret win again to reach Pushka League grand final

Team Secret moved into the grand final of the WePlay Pushka League with a 2-0 triumph over VP.Prodigy on Monday. Team Secret won maps that lasted 50 minutes and 25 minutes to advance. Secret finished the round-robin group play at 5-1, then ...

Jaishankar discusses COVID-19 with counterparts in US, 5 other countries

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said he had a productive discussion on coronavirus with his counterparts from the US, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Israel and South Korea. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said his virtual conversa...

Biden and Democrats raise $60.5 million in April -statement

Presumptive U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday said his campaign and party raised 60.5 million combined in April, a figure that could help the campaign compete with better-funded Republican adversaries.The trust you al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020