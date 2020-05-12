Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virat is the best while chasing targets: AB de Villiers

Former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers has said that Virat Kohli is the best cricketer he has seen while chasing targets.

ANI | London | Updated: 12-05-2020 10:06 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 10:06 IST
Virat is the best while chasing targets: AB de Villiers
India skipper Virat Kohli (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers has said that Virat Kohli is the best cricketer he has seen while chasing targets. His remark came as he was asked to choose one player between Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.

"Sachin is a role model for both of us, the way he stood out in his era, the things he achieved and with the grace he did all that is a great example for everyone. And I think Virat will also say that he set the standards for us to follow," ESPNCricinfo quoted de Villiers as saying to former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mbangwa during an Instagram Live session. "But personally, in a chase, I'd say Virat is the best I've seen in my life. Sachin was amazing in all formats and all situations, but Virat comes out on top while chasing," he added.

The comparisons between Kohli and Sachin have kept on growing and many have picked the current the Indian skipper to break the records set by Tendulkar. Tendulkar managed to call time on his career after registering 100 international centuries, while Kohli currently has 70 centuries across all formats.

When asked to choose one between Kohli and Steve Smith, de Villiers sidestepped the question, highlighting the good points of both the batsmen. "It is a difficult one, but Virat is definitely the more natural ball-striker, there's no doubt about that. In tennis terms, I would say he is more like a Roger Federer whereas Smith is like a Rafael Nadal. Smith is mentally very strong and figures out a way of scoring runs - he doesn't look natural, but he ends up writing records and doing amazing things at the crease," de Villiers said.

"I think mentally, Smith is one of the best I have ever seen. Virat has also scored runs all over the world and won games under pressure," he added. Virat and de Villiers have been team-mates for a while now as both players represent Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Kohli has played 177 matches for RCB so far and has managed to score 5,412 runs in the tournament. He also picked up the Orange Cap in 2016 edition after scoring 973 runs, including four centuries and seven half-centuries.

On the other hand, de Villiers has played 126 matches for RCB and has registered 3,724 runs for the franchise. Kohli and de Villiers have formed a lethal partnership over the years and the duo are the pillars of the RCB side.

However, RCB is yet to win an IPL trophy. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

'The Twilight Zone 2' to arrive in June

The second season of The Twilight Zone, hosted and narrated by writer-filmmaker Jordon Peele, will air on June 25, CBS All Access has announced. The show, which is a reboot of the timeless anthology series created by Rod Serling, has Peele ...

German Cup final rescheduled for July 4

The German Cup final, which was due to take place in Berlin on May 23, has been rescheduled for July 4 behind closed doors, it was announced. The German Football Association DFB said the semi-finals will take place on June 9 and 10. Holders...

Young Algerian tennis player wins support with emotional video

Ines Ibbou, a young Algerian tennis player who hit back at Dominic Thiem for saying he did not want to give money to lowly-ranked players, has drawn support from Venus Williams as well as her countrys government. Dear Dominic, Ibbou, who is...

ANALYSIS-Asia's pandemic stimulus may slow the demise of coal

Coal power plant construction will push ahead in Asia despite falling electricity demand and environmental concerns as policymakers prioritise boosting economies crippled by the coronavirus pandemic, analysts say.Fossil fuel demand will plu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020