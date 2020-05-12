Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Chinese Super League club Tianjin Tianhai fold

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-05-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 12:54 IST
Soccer-Chinese Super League club Tianjin Tianhai fold

Chinese Super League (CSL) team Tianjin Tianhai, which once employed World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro as coach and signed Brazilian forward Alexandre Pato, have declared bankruptcy and folded, the club announced on Tuesday. Tianjin, founded in Inner Mongolia as Hohhot Binhai in 2006, have struggled to pay the bills since the arrest and subsequent imprisonment of former owner Shu Yuhui, finishing second bottom of the CSL last year.

Shenzhen FC, who were relegated after finishing bottom, have been reprieved and will replace the Tianhai in the CSL for the 2020 season, which has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. "Given an unsustainable financial situation, the club is no longer able to maintain normal operations," Tianjin said in a statement.

"After a period of thoughtful consideration ... the club has no choice but to formally announce that Tianjin Tianhai is disbanding." The club were one of the league's most ambitious at the height of the gold rush in Chinese football, when hundreds of millions of dollars were spent on foreign coaching and playing talent.

Then called Tianjin Quanjian after billionaire Shu's traditional Chinese medicine firm they won promotion to the CSL in 2016 under Italian Cannavaro. With Belgian international Axel Witsel in midfield and Pato, bought for $20 million, scoring 15 goals up front, the club finished third in the CSL in 2017 and qualified for the Asian Champions League for the first time.

Thing started to unravel after the arrest of Shu for running a pyramid scheme in January 2019. Without Shu's backing the club struggled and the Tianjin Football Association was forced to step in and take over, changing the name to Tianjin Tianhai and imposing significant budgetary restrictions.

Shu was sentenced to nine years in prison and fined 50 million yuan ($7.05 million) in January this year. The new CSL season was scheduled to start on Feb. 22 but was pushed back because of social distancing measures introduced to contain COVID-19.

The Chinese Football Association (CFA) is looking at several plans for completing the season, pending the approval of China's Sports Ministry for professional sport to resume. ($1 = 7.0893 Chinese yuan renminbi)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

30 migrants try to travel from Maha to UP in truck; stopped after 1500-km journey

At least 30 migrant workers managed to travel almost 1,500 km in a truck from Maharashtra by dodging police at multiple checkpoints in the route by covering the trailer under a large plastic sheet, police said here. But they ran out of luck...

Total of 542 Shramik Special trains operationalized till 12 May

Subsequent to the Ministry of Home Affairs order regarding movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places by special trains,Indian Railways had decided to operate Shramik Special tra...

Alkem Labs gets EIR from USFDA for St Louis facility in US

New Delhi, May 12 PTI&#160;Drug firm Alkem Laboratories on Tuesday said the US health regulator has issued an establishment inspection report EIR for its St Louis facility in the US. The United States Food and Drug Administration USFDA has ...

FTSE 100 gains on earnings boost, Vodafone jumps

Londons FTSE 100 headed higher on Tuesday as a batch of upbeat quarterly earnings updates outweighed concerns about a slower economic recovery as countries balance reopening businesses with avoiding a potential jump in COVID-19 cases.The bl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020