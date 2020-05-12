Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian women's hockey team will leave no stone unturned for podium finish in Tokyo: midfielder Nikki

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-05-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 13:16 IST
Indian women's hockey team will leave no stone unturned for podium finish in Tokyo: midfielder Nikki

Members of the Indian women's hockey team will leave no stone unturned for a podium finish at the Tokyo Games as they aspire to become Olympic medallists and not just Olympians, midfielder Nikki Pradhan said on Tuesday. The 2016 Rio Games saw the Indian women's team qualify for the Olympics after 36 years.

"It was a huge moment for all of us in 2016, I think we were overwhelmed that we had made it there after 36 years. But I believe that was just the start," Nikki said. The Indian team sealed a second consecutive berth in the now postponed Tokyo Olympics after beating USA 6-5 on aggregate in November.

"I have always dreamt of an Olympic medal, and I know the rest of the girls also want to be known as Olympic medallists, and not just Olympians. So whenever we step foot in Tokyo, we will do everything to make the podium," she added. The dynamic midfielder opened up about her journey from a small village of Hesal in Jharkhand to playing in the Olympics.

Having grown up in the district of Khunti in Jharkhand, Nikki recalls she wasn't always that confident, and had to take the hard road during her journey to the Indian team, but says it was worth it. "I come from a place which is actually the hotbed of women's hockey, and it was definitely a very tough journey because back then you would have limited resources." "At times it was difficult for me to imagine being a professional hockey player, but I think the hard work that I put in, and the support that I received from everyone around me, really proved to be a boost. I started representing the state, which eventually led me to a national team call-up," said Nikki. "I think another factor was that I had some big names from my state that I looked up to, especially in women's hockey. I decided I would do everything possible to give my best and represent India one day, and here I am," said Nikki, who has over 110 international caps for her country.

Having witnessed a lean phase, Nikki feels hockey is on the rise again in Jharkhand. "With Salima (Tete) in the squad, you can see how talented the players in Jharkhand are. She has developed really well in the past couple of years, and its good to see someone from my region in the team." "It also proves that the sport is again developing constantly, and that players are taking it seriously. I certainly expect a lot more players to make it to the squad in the upcoming years." PTI APA BS BS

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea investigators comb digital data to trace club coronavirus cluster

South Korean authorities were combing through mobile phone data, credit card statements and CCTV footage on Tuesday to identify people who visited nightclubs at the center of one of the capitals biggest novel coronavirus clusters. More than...

30 migrants try to travel from Maha to UP in truck; stopped after 1500-km journey

At least 30 migrant workers managed to travel almost 1,500 km in a truck from Maharashtra by dodging police at multiple checkpoints in the route by covering the trailer under a large plastic sheet, police said here. But they ran out of luck...

Total of 542 Shramik Special trains operationalized till 12 May

Subsequent to the Ministry of Home Affairs order regarding movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places by special trains,Indian Railways had decided to operate Shramik Special tra...

Alkem Labs gets EIR from USFDA for St Louis facility in US

New Delhi, May 12 PTI&#160;Drug firm Alkem Laboratories on Tuesday said the US health regulator has issued an establishment inspection report EIR for its St Louis facility in the US. The United States Food and Drug Administration USFDA has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020