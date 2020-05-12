Left Menu
Development News Edition

International Nurses Day: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar thank nurses for selfless service

On the occasion of International Nurses Day, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday expressed their heartfelt gratitude towards nurses who are working tirelessly during the coronavirus crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 15:09 IST
International Nurses Day: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar thank nurses for selfless service
International Nurses Day (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of International Nurses Day, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday expressed their heartfelt gratitude towards nurses who are working tirelessly during the coronavirus crisis. Kohli who is widely hailed as the run-machine thanked nurses for their 'selfless service' during the challenging times.

"Thank you for your selfless service, dedication, compassion and kindness during such challenging times and otherwise. Let us all join together to celebrate #InternationalNursesDay," Kohli tweeted. Former Indian cricketer Tendulkar termed nurses as the 'silent guardian' for their invaluable contribution to the safety of the people.

"It's a day to celebrate and thank all the Nurses across the world who've been providing care & attention to those unwell & in need. They're the silent guardians who make invaluable contributions to the health & safety of people while risking their own lives.#InternationalNursesDay," Tendulkar tweeted. "This #InternationalNursesDay comes at a time when nurses are playing an unprecedented role in saving lives while often putting their own health on the line. With your care and patience, you have touched many hearts. The nation appreciates your hard work and sacrifice," former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted.

#InternationalNursesDay was trending on Twitter since Tuesday morning as netizens poured love and appreciation for the nurses working during the pandemic. Meanwhile, all sporting events across the globe have been put to an indefinite halt as coronavirus continues to rage.

Skipper Kohli would have been in action for Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) had the Indian Premier League (IPL) commenced from March 29. However, the tournament was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

London Diamond League meeting cancelled

British Athletics confirmed on Tuesday that the London Diamond League meeting scheduled for early July had been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Anniversary Games had been due take place at the London Stadium, which hosted...

Vietnam central bank to cut policy rates from Wednesday to boost growth

The State Bank of Vietnam said it will cut its policy rates from Wednesday, its second rate cut in less than two months, to prop up the economy which has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic.The refinancing rate will be cut to 4.5 from 5 an...

Sterlite Tech net profit slumps 50 pc to Rs 80 cr in Mar quarter

Data network solutions provider Sterlite Technologies Ltd STL on Tuesday posted over 50 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 80.3 crore for the March 2020 quarter, due to prolonged industry challenges and the COVID-19 crisi...

'Like death' - how 'Thrilla in Manila' changed Ali, Frazier forever

When Muhammad Ali survived 14 brutal rounds with Joe Frazier in the Thrilla in Manila 45 years ago, it wrote a page in boxing folklore but left both men forever diminished. Fought in the Philippines stifling daytime heat, with barely functi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020