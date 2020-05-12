Hockey legend Balbir Singh suffers cardiac arrest, currently on ventilator support
Former Olympic gold medallist and hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior on Tuesday suffered a cardiac arrest and is currently on ventilator support.ANI | Mohali (Punjab) | Updated: 12-05-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 17:34 IST
Former Olympic gold medallist and hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior on Tuesday suffered a cardiac arrest and is currently on ventilator support. Balbir's grandson Kabir said doctors will continuously assess the condition of the former player over the next two days.
"Balbir Singh suffered a cardiac arrest today morning. He is currently in ICU at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. He was admitted here on May 8 in a very serious state. His condition had improved slightly but he's still critical," Kabir said in a statement. "Doctors will be continuously assessing his condition over the next 24-48 hours before any further statements about his condition are issued. He continues to be on ventilator assistance," he added.
Balbir Singh is a three-time Olympic gold champion. He played a key role in India's Olympic victories in London (1948), as a Vice-Captain in Helsinki (1952) and as the captain in Melbourne (1956). (ANI)
