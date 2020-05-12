Left Menu
Report: Jets close to signing veteran CB Ryan

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 21:46 IST
The New York Jets believe they will sign free agent cornerback Logan Ryan to a one-year deal, the New York Daily News reported Tuesday. A two-time Super Bowl champion with New England, the 29-year-old Ryan played four seasons with the Patriots (2013-16) and the last three with the Tennessee Titans.

The 2013 third-round draft pick started all 16 games for the Titans in 2019, setting career highs with 113 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 18 passes defensed and adding four interceptions. In 109 career games (85 starts), he has 494 tackles, 11 sacks, 78 passes defensed and 17 interceptions.

Ryan confirmed last week that he would not return to Tennessee for the 2020 season. "I'm looking forward to continue to play at an elite level for an organization that's a great fit for my family and me," he posted on Instagram.

