Reports: Dolphins reach deal with third-round S Jones

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 23:02 IST
The Miami Dolphins reeled in the seventh player of their 11-member draft class after safety Brandon Jones agreed to terms on a four-year contract, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday. Jones was selected in the third round of April's draft by the Dolphins, who have yet to sign offensive tackle Austin Jackson (first round), cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (first round), offensive lineman Robert Hunt (second round) and running back/wide receiver Malcolm Perry (seventh round).

Jones recorded 86 tackles, two interceptions and one sack during his final season at Texas. Bobby McCain, Adrian Colbert and Kavon Frazier join Jones on the safety depth chart in Miami.

--Field Level Media

