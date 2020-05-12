Golf-Southern Hills to host PGA Championship in 2030

The Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma will host the PGA Championship for a record fifth time in 2030, the PGA of America said in a statement https://www.pgachampionship.com/news-media/southern-hills-to-host-pga-championship-in-2030 on Tuesday. The club last hosted the tournament in 2007, when Tiger Woods romped to a two-stroke victory over runner-up Woody Austin.

The PGA had said in 2017 that the Tulsa layout would host its fifth PGA Championship no later than 2030 but an exact date had not been determined at the time. Southern Hills first hosted a major in 1958 when it staged the U.S. Open and six majors have since taken place at the site.

Southern Hills will also host the 2021 Senior PGA Championship, considered the most prestigious tournament in senior golf, from May 25-30. This year's PGA Championship was due to take place at Harding Park from May 14-17, but has been rescheduled for Aug. 6-9 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.