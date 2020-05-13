Report: Raiders agree to sign CB Amukamara

The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to terms with free agent cornerback Prince Amukamara, NFL Network reported Tuesday. Amukamara, who turns 31 next month, has been on the market since the Chicago Bears released him in late February, ending a three-year tenure with the team.

He finished last season with 53 tackles and 10 pass breakups in 15 games, but he failed to record an interception after nabbing three in 2018. Across 44 games with the Bears, he totaled 29 pass breakups. Amukamara spent his first NFL seasons with the New York Giants (2011-15) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2016). He was a first-round pick -- 19th overall -- of the Giants in the 2011 NFL Draft. He has 10 career interceptions and 78 pass breakups.

The Raiders had agreed to sign veteran free agent cornerback Eli Apple in March, but the deal fell through when the sides failed to finalize the contract in early April. Apple remains unsigned. Las Vegas also added two cornerbacks in last month's draft, taking Ohio State's Damon Arnette 19th overall and Louisiana Tech's Amik Robertson in the fourth round.

--Field Level Media