Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vendee Globe solo global yacht race plans November embarcation

PTI | Paris | Updated: 13-05-2020 09:08 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 09:08 IST
Vendee Globe solo global yacht race plans November embarcation

One of yachting's most avidly followed events, the punishing Vendee Globe solo round the world race, plans to proceed with its November 8 embarcation date, organisers said. Staged every four years, the sailors themselves are alone on their yachts but around 500,000 people showed up on the Western France coast in 2016 to see off the sailors at the vast Sables d'Olonne beach, where thousands of small craft buzzed around the competitors at the virtual start line out in the Atlantic.

"We plan to embark on November 8 and are doing everything to make sure that happens, there's no reason why it won't happen," race organisers said Tuesday. Last week the organisers said they would push ahead with plans to stage special public events at Sables d'Olonne.

"I cannot imagine a Vendee Globe without a 'Village de Depart' and in front of the fans," organiser Yves Auvinet told France 3 television. Some 35 potential competitors are hoping to set sail this year.

Current champion Armel Le Cleach will defend his title while the man he narrowly beat, Welshman Alex Thomson, whose brash no-holds-barred style has made him an icon in the yachting world, is also set to take part. Le Cleach finished the 2016-17 edition solo on his Banque Populaire catamaran in a record time of 74 days, three hours, 35 minutes and 46 seconds, but they have nevertheless built him a new craft for the 2020 edition.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Republican leads in California special election to U.S. Congress - New York Times

Republicans advanced toward their goal of recapturing a seat in the U.S. Congress on Tuesday as Mike Garcia, a former Navy fighter pilot endorsed by President Donald Trump, was leading in preliminary results from a special election north of...

Hyderabad: Organisers plan to install one foot tall Ganesha idol instead of 66-feet due to COVID-19

The Khairatabad Ganesha Utsava Committee in Hyderabad, which is known for installing the tallest Lord Ganesh idol during Vinayaka Chathurthi every year, had earlier planned a grand 66-feet-tall idol for this year but reduced the size to jus...

Mexican nurse who appealed for respect now has coronavirus

A Mexican nursing supervisor who touched the hearts of the nation when she made a tearful appeal for respect for health care professionals said Tuesday she has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Fabiana Zepeda is the head of nursing f...

Goa CM welcomes Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modis announcement of a Rs 20 lakh crore package to boost the economy in the aftermath of COVID-19. I believe that the financial package of Rs 20 lakh crore announce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020