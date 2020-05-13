Sport-On this day... May 14

ON THIS DAY -- MAY 14 May 14, 1994

SOCCER - Manchester United forward Eric Cantona scores from the penalty spot en route to a 4-0 victory against Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium, London. Man United had already won the Premier League title and Cantona's brace followed by goals from Mark Hughes and Brian McClair ensured they became the fourth team in the 20th century to complete the domestic double.

Cantona won nine trophies in his five-year spell with Man United and retired at the end of the 1996-97 season. May 14, 1997

SOCCER - Barcelona striker Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the only goal from the penalty spot in a 1-0 win against Paris St Germain in the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup final in Rotterdam. Barcelona's triumph, their fourth, marked the last time a Spanish side won the tournament, which was abolished two years later.

Ronaldo, in his only season with the Spanish club, top scored with 47 goals in all competitions before joining Inter Milan in the close season. May 14, 2006

TENNIS - Spain's Rafa Nadal and Switzerland's Roger Federer pose before their men's final match at the Rome Masters. Federer was eager to avenge recent final losses to Nadal in Dubai and Monte Carlo but the Spaniard defended his title 6-7(0) 7-6(5) 6-4 2-6 7-6(5) after five hours and five minutes.

The win took Nadal to 53 straight wins on clay, matching Guillermo Vilas' Open Era record. Nadal continued his dominant run on clay to beat Federer in the French Open final in June. May 14, 2006

FORMULA ONE - Renault's Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso waves to supporters after winning the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelo, near Barcelona. The Spaniard, starting from pole position, claimed his third victory of the season to stretch his lead to 15 points in the drivers' championship over Ferrari's Michael Schumacher.

Both drivers took the chequered flag seven times each during a thrilling season but it was Alonso who retained his world title by a 13-point margin. May 14, 2010

SOCCER - Netherlands great Johan Cruyff, member of the Dutch-Belgium bid committee for the 2018 and 2022 World Cup arrives on a bicycle before an official handover ceremony at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich. Ruud Gullit, president of the bid, had promised the greenest World Cup ever if Netherlands and Belgium won the right to stage either the 2018 or 2022 World Cups and the two delegations emphasised their point by arriving for the ceremony on bicycles.

Russia and Qatar were eventually selected as the locations for the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups. May 14, 2015

SOCCER - Frankfurt's Mandy Islacker celebrates with team mates after scoring a stoppage-time winner against Paris St Germain in the final of the UEFA women's Champions League in Berlin, Germany. Celia Sasic scored the opener for Frankfurt but Marie-Laure Delie levelled proceedings before Islacker's strike minutes from the full-time whistle gave Frankfurt their fourth women's Champions League title.

PSG suffered further heartbreak two seasons later when they lost the final to Olympique Lyonnais on penalties. May 14, 2016

RUGBY - Saracens celebrate winning the European Rugby Champions Cup after a 21-9 win in the final over French side Racing 92 in Lyon. Saracens became the first team to win all their games in the European Champions Cup as Owen Farrell's seven penalties earned the English side their maiden title.

Saracens would win the title two more times, in 2017 and 2019. Only Toulouse and Leinster have won the cup four times. May 14, 2017

SWIMMING - People swim for the first time in more than 20 years inside the partially restored historic Victoria Baths in Manchester, Britain. The Victoria Baths, described as "a water palace of which every citizen of Manchester can be proud" opened to the public in 1906 but was closed down in 1993 due to budget pressures following which fund-raising attempts for its restoration began.

The pool re-opened in 2017 to 177 lucky swimmers for its first public session since 1993, with tickets selling out within 20 minutes. May 14, 2018

SOCCER - Manchester City fans and players celebrate during the parade after the club clinched the Premier League title with a record haul of 100 points. No team had ever accumulated 100 points in a season and Pep Guardiola's City nearly lost their chance in the final game against Southampton a day earlier before Gabriel Jesus scored an stoppage-time winner in a 1-0 win.

The title was City's second of the season after they won the League Cup in February. May 14, 2019

SOCCER - Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno poses with Antonio Valencia's Manchester United jersey in Quito, Ecuador. Valencia was United's first and only player from Ecuador to sign for the club when he made the switch from Wigan Athletic after the Old Trafford side sold Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid.

During his 10-year stint at United, Valencia played as a winger before moving to full back and even wore the captain's armband during his latter years before he moved to Liga Deportiva Universitaria Quito when his contract expired. (Compiled by Rohith Nair and Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)