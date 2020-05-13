Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Japan's Osaka using lockdown to conquer inner demons

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 17:02 IST
Tennis-Japan's Osaka using lockdown to conquer inner demons

Two-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka is using the novel coronavirus shutdown as one of self reflection to try and overcome her crippling shyness. The tennis season was suspended in early March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and the hiatus will continue until at least mid-July with many countries in lockdown to contain the virus.

Japan's Osaka, who trains in the United States, the country worst affected by the flu-like virus with over 1.4 million infections and more than 83,000 deaths, is taking advantage of the extended break to do some soul searching. "I think people know me as being really shy… I want to take the quarantine time to just think about everything, and for me, I have a lot of regrets before I go to sleep," Osaka told CNN Sport.

Petra Kvitova said last year Osaka would have to get used to having a target on her back after the Japanese said she struggled to deal with increased scrutiny in the wake of her rise to the top of the world rankings. "Most of the regrets are because I don't speak out about what I’m thinking. I feel like if I asserted myself, I would have gotten the opportunity to see what would have happened," Osaka said.

Osaka, who became the first Japanese player to attain the world number one ranking following her 2019 Australian Open victory, believes tennis is not a top priority at the moment. "I want to take this time to learn something new because I'm pretty sure I won't have this much free time ever again. It's not like I'll forget how to play tennis," the world number 10 added.

With no access to gyms and tennis courts, the 22-year-old found a training partner in former world number one Venus Williams, with the two sharing a workout session on social media. "I don't want to train five hours a day right now because I think that's how you get burned out and you never know when tournaments will start again," Osaka said.

"I did an Instagram live with Venus just now. It was kind of more intense than I thought it was going to be. "For some reason I thought we were going to be stretching, but yeah, we were doing a bit of movement drills and then lunges and stuff."

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-India Govt To Provide 500 Bln Rupees Liquidity Via Tax Rate Reduction

May 13 Reuters - INDIA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS GOVERNMENT TO PROVIDE 500 BILLION RUPEES LIQUIDITY VIA TDSTCS RATE REDUCTION INDIA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS GOVERNMENT WILL PARTLY FINANCE STIMULUS THROUGH THE ANNOUNCED INCREASED BORROWING PROGRAMM...

Soccer-Norwich say relegation and promotion must be decided on the pitch

Premier League clubs should be relegated only if both of the top two divisions restart and complete the season, the sporting director of bottom side Norwich City said on Wednesday. The Canaries are six points below the safety line with nine...

THE REUTERS GRAPHIC-How coronavirus cleared Southeast Asia's traffic jams

Strict lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on commerce to curb the novel coronavirus in Southeast Asian countries brought a rare respite from the transport mayhem that is the norm in some of the worlds most congested cities. Data fr...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Fear of coronavirus second wave stalks stock markets

Global stocks fell on Wednesday as fears about the second wave of coronavirus infections gripped financial markets.Investors, many facing steep losses caused by the pandemic-driven shakeout in assets over the past few months, have also had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020