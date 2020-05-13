Sumo wrestler Shobushi dies at 28 after contracting coronavirus

Left Menu
Japanese sumo wrestler Shobushi on Wednesday passed away at the age of 28 after contracting coronavirus.

Japanese sumo wrestler Shobushi on Wednesday passed away at the age of 28 after contracting coronavirus. Shobushi, whose real name was Kiyotaka Suetake, first developed fever on April 4 but struggled for treatment at the hospital because of several similar complaints from other potential patients.

Shobushi was admitted to hospital on April 8 and was in intensive care since April 19. However, the wrestler died from multiple organ failure. "He fought tenaciously against the disease, enduring the pain and suffering for more than a month like a sumo wrestler," CNN quoted Japan's Sumo Association's statement as saying.

"We hope he will rest in peace now. We are very grateful to everyone in the medical institutes who treated him with utmost care," the statement added. After making his professional debut in 2007, Shobushi reached the No. 11 rank in the Sandanme Division.

Sumo association's six members have been tested positive for coronavirus so far. "I can only imagine how hard it must have been, battling illness for over a month, but like a wrestler he endured it bravely and fought the disease until the end," JSA chairman Hakkaku said.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the sumo association to cancel the Summer Grand Sumo and change the venue of its July 2020 tournament. The tournament will now take place at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan behind closed doors. (ANI)

