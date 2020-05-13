Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Babar named ODI captain, Amir loses Pakistan contract

Reuters | Lahore | Updated: 13-05-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 17:21 IST
Cricket-Babar named ODI captain, Amir loses Pakistan contract

Pakistan named Babar Azam as their new captain in one-day internationals, putting the elegant batsman in charge of both their limited-overs teams after a stellar year with the bat. The top order batsman, who took over Twenty20 captaincy earlier this year, succeeds Sarfaraz Ahmed as Pakistan's white-ball leader while Azhar Ali also got an extension as skipper of the test side for the 2020-21 season.

"I want to congratulate Azhar Ali and Babar Azam for getting captaincy extensions," chief selector and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said in a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday. "This is absolutely the right decision as they also require certainty and clarity on their future roles.

"I am sure they will now start looking to the future and start planning so that they can build sides that can perform at the expected levels." Babar has been a prolific scorer and currently ranks among the top five batsmen in all three formats.

Professional cricket remains suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic but Pakistan are preparing for their tours of Ireland, England and South Africa as well as the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in October-November. Keeping the schedule in mind, PCB also handed out central contracts for the 2020-21 season, omitting the pace trio of Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali.

"...considering Hasan missed most of the season due to an injury and Amir and Wahab decided to focus on white-ball cricket, this was the right move," Misbah said of the "tough" decision. "However, Amir and Wahab are senior and experienced bowlers and they remain in contention as we believe they can still contribute to the Pakistan men’s cricket team and also mentor our young battery of fast bowlers."

Left-arm quick Shaheen Afridi and Azhar were promoted to Category A where they join Babar, while Sarfaraz and veteran spinner Yasir Shah drop to Category B in the new 18-member list.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Woman jumps to death from 15th floor in Hyderabad

Upset at being told by her mother to postpone her visit due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown,a 20-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 15th floor of a residential apartment complex here on Wednesday, police said. T...

West Bengal will never tweak labour laws like BJP-ruled states did: Mamata

West Bengal will never alter the existing labour laws in the wake of the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asserted on Wednesday, while criticising the BJP-ruled states that have brought about changes to such re...

BRIEF-India Govt To Provide 500 Bln Rupees Liquidity Via Tax Rate Reduction

May 13 Reuters - INDIA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS GOVERNMENT TO PROVIDE 500 BILLION RUPEES LIQUIDITY VIA TDSTCS RATE REDUCTION INDIA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS GOVERNMENT WILL PARTLY FINANCE STIMULUS THROUGH THE ANNOUNCED INCREASED BORROWING PROGRAMM...

Soccer-Norwich say relegation and promotion must be decided on the pitch

Premier League clubs should be relegated only if both of the top two divisions restart and complete the season, the sporting director of bottom side Norwich City said on Wednesday. The Canaries are six points below the safety line with nine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020