Left Menu
Development News Edition

Have never been away from football for this long: Abdou Diallo

As the coronavirus pandemic brought sports across the globe to a standstill, Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Abdou Diallo said he has never been away from football for this long.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 13-05-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 18:46 IST
Have never been away from football for this long: Abdou Diallo
PSG logo . Image Credit: ANI

As the coronavirus pandemic brought sports across the globe to a standstill, Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Abdou Diallo said he has never been away from football for this long. "What I miss the most? In reality, it's simply my life. I've been playing football since I was very small, that's my daily life. It's the first time that I've been away from it for so long and it's new to me. You try to hang on to two or three things, do sport, not get up too late, not have excesses in your life," the club's official website quoted Diallo as saying.

Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) on April 30 decided to put an end to the 2019-2020 football season due to the pandemic, with PSG being named as the champions of Ligue 1. Reflecting on the same, Diallo said: "We would have loved to have celebrated the title with everybody at the Parc of course, but that's the way it is. You say to yourself that you worked for a year and you don't have the chance to savour it with everybody. But it remains a title and we'll take it."

Diallo said he wants to dedicate the title to the club's supporters because this situation frustrated them the most. "I dedicate this title to the supporters, of course. They're the most penalised by this situation. They have their season tickets and they had planned to celebrate the end of the season, one that had been pretty exciting. They're the most frustrated in this story, so the title is for them," Diallo said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Ignoring social distancing, protesters mock Hong Kong leader Lam on her birthday

Hundreds of protesters gathered in shopping malls across Hong Kong on Wednesday, flouting coronavirus-related social distancing rules to mock unpopular Chief Executive Carrie Lam on her birthday. Police, both in riot gear and plainclothes, ...

NMDC reduces iron ore prices by 400 per tonne

Hyderabad, May 13 PTI NMDC limited has reduced the prices of iron ore both Lumps and Fines by Rs 400 per tonne and DRCLO DR Calibrated Lump Ore by Rs 470 per tonne, the miner said on Wednesday. Earlier on April 4, NMDC had reduced the price...

Rajasthan records five more COVID-19 deaths; toll rises to 120

Rajasthan recorded five more deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday, taking their number to 120 as 151 new COVID-19 cases surfaced in the state, the Health Department said. With this, the number of confirmed cases in the state rises to 4,27...

642 'Shramik Special' trains run so far, around 8 lakh migrants ferried home

The Railways has operated 642 Shramik Special trains since May 1, ferrying home eight lakh migrant workers who were stranded in various parts of the country due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, officials said on Wednesday. Of these, U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020