Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Sainz, Ricciardo set for F1 moves as Alonso return mooted

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 19:51 IST
Motor racing-Sainz, Ricciardo set for F1 moves as Alonso return mooted

Spaniard Carlos Sainz is on pole position to be Charles Leclerc's team mate at Ferrari next year, with Australian Daniel Ricciardo set to replace him at McLaren according to Formula One sources.

One source told Reuters there could be an announcement by the end of the week, with reports in Spain and Italy saying talks between McLaren's Sainz and Ferrari were at an advanced stage. There was also speculation that Spain's double world champion Fernando Alonso, who left Formula One at the end of 2018, could make a comeback with Renault -- the team he won his titles with in 2005 and 2006.

"I see a scenario which is Sainz to Ferrari, Ricciardo to McLaren, and then that leaves a seat at Renault that probably would be Alonso," said former F1 driver and Sky Sports television pundit Martin Brundle. The driver merry-go-round was triggered by Ferrari's announcement on Tuesday that four times world champion Sebastian Vettel would be leaving at the end of this year.

Vettel's future remains uncertain, with retirement a possibility. "What’s been happening in these past few months has led many of us to reflect on what are our real priorities in life," the German said in Ferrari's statement.

The 2020 championship has yet to start due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with countries in lockdown and drivers dispersed around the world. OUT OF CONTRACT

Sainz, who made his F1 debut with the Italy-based Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso team, is in Spain while Ricciardo went to his family's farm near Perth after the Australian Grand Prix was cancelled in March. Both Sainz, 25, and 30-year-old Ricciardo are out of contract at the end of the year.

There was no immediate comment from Ferrari, McLaren or Renault. Ricciardo moved to Renault from Red Bull last season, knowing that the French manufacturer team was a work in progress, after McLaren also made an approach.

Winner of seven grands prix for Red Bull, his best result with Renault to date is fourth place and he has been keeping his options open. "Everyone knows how this sport works. If another team calls, I’m not going to block the call or anything. I‘ll answer it and listen to what they have to say," Ricciardo told Reuters in February.

Sainz was sixth overall in 2019, behind only the Mercedes and Ferrari drivers and Red Bull's Max Verstappen, but has yet to win a grand prix. His third place in Brazil last year was McLaren's first podium finish since 2014.

TRENDING

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Israel approves medical cannabis exports

Israel gave approval on Wednesday for exports of medical cannabis, paving the way for sales abroad that the government expects to produce hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue. This is a significant step for exporters and the Israeli i...

Death toll from attack on Kabul maternity clinic rises to 24

Afghan officials Wednesday raised the death toll from a militant attack on a maternity hospital in Kabul the previous day, saying 24 people were killed, including two newborn babies, their mothers and an unspecified number of nurses. Milita...

Palghar lynching: 61 get judicial custody, 51 police custody

A local court on Wednesday remanded 61 of the over 130 accused, held in connection with the Palghar lynching case, in judicial custody and 51 others in police custody. Total 113 accused, including a juvenile, were produced in the court of J...

Economic package a 'farce', propagates old policies that led to economic crisis: Left parties

The Left parties on Wednesday said the economic package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman failed to address the immediate concerns of people, describing it as a farce that propagated the policies which had in the first place ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020