Team Marquez prevail in Wrecked Royale charity tourney

Team Marquez, led by Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, won the Wrecked Royale charity event on Wednesday. The online Call of Duty: Warzone tournament raised $25,000 for COVID-19 charities, with $5,000 going to a cause to be chosen by Valdes-Scantling and his teammates, Chandler Belk, Beau Walker and Josh Chrisopulos.

Belk was the team's top performer, prevailing in a one-vs.-four to win a Warzone by himself and posting a personal best of 30 kills on the day. Team Marquez won both of its games, recording 60 kills and 53 kills, the two highest totals in the event, and wound up with 133 points.

Team Legiqn, led by eUnited streamer Jordan "LEGIQN" Payton, came in second place with 115 points. His squad also included Sam "Samito" Dawahare of the Florida Mayhem, former Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Richie Shaffer and Erin Ashley. Team Darkness captured third place with 106 points. The squad consisted of Tim "Darkness429" Havlock, DadBodGaming, Adiofreak and ThaPromise.

Team Kalei, with Kalei, Chris "ChanmanV" Chan, TGLNT and Anthony "Nuny" Nunez, came in fourth place with 102 points. Each of the top four teams won both of their games.

The event was organized by Misfits Gaming Group and featured players from the Call of Duty League's Florida Mutineers, a Misfits affiliate. --Field Level Media