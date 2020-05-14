Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five things about Daniel Ricciardo

PTI | Paris | Updated: 14-05-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 16:34 IST
Five things about Daniel Ricciardo

Five things on Daniel Ricciardo, who on Thursday signed to drive for McLaren next season: Red Bull product ================ Like Carlos Sainz, whose move to Ferrari led to the McLaren vacancy, Ricciardo is a product of the Red Bull driver academy. He drove for Red Bull's junior Formula One team Toro Rosso in 2012 and 2013, having made his F1 debut at the British Grand Prix when loaned to the HRT team in 2011. He switched to the flagship Red Bull team in 2014 and has since won seven races and recorded 29 podium finishes. He finished third in the drivers' standings in 2014 and 2016. Renault gamble ============== He stunned the paddock by ditching Red Bull after five years for a "fresh start" and a lucrative two-year deal at Renault. "It was probably one of the most difficult decisions to take in my career so far," he said at the time. "But I thought that it was time for me to take on a fresh and new challenge." The move to once mighty McLaren, emerging on the evidence of last season at least out of their slumber, looks less of a risk. Dashingly brilliant at his best he will be hoping the British team can provide him with the power to become a serious title contender and fulfil his ambition of being the first Australian world champion since Alan Jones in 1980.

Italian pedigree ================ Ricciardo was born in Perth, but Italy is close to heart. His father Giuseppe moved from Ficarra to Australia aged seven, while his mum is first-generation Italian. Ricciardo moved to Italy as a teenager in pursuit of his motor racing dream, and speaks the language. He spoke about his love of Italian tradition to Australian public broadcaster SBS in 2017: "The family values and always eating dinner together you know at the table. We love our food, I mean the whole world loves their food, it's not just Italians but you know the big Sunday lunches - it was a big part of us getting together with other cousins, uncles and aunties." The 'Shoey' =========== He has added a new term to the Formula One lexicon -- the 'shoey', which is his own tradition of drinking champagne from his shoe to celebrate victories. On the top of the podium after the 2017 Canadian Grand Prix he drank champagne from his right shoe, before generously offering his left after filling it up with bubbly to Patrick Stewart, the iconic British actor and post-race compere.

Honey badger ============ Lurking behind his beaming smile and Aussie-Italian charm lies a... honey badger. His nickname, an image of which he has had adorned to the back of his helmet, is well earned. He explained its significance in a Red Bull interview: "It's supposed to be the most fearless animal in the animal kingdom. When you look at it, he seems quite cute and cuddly, but as soon as someone crosses his territory in a way he doesn't like, he turns into a bit of a savage and he'll go after anything - tigers, pythons - he turns very quickly, but he's a good guy." The complete athlete ==================== "That was just unbelievable," purred Red Bull boss Christian Horner after Ricciardo's 2018 Monaco Grand Prix success from pole despite losing a quarter of his engine's power. "He just managed it like he was on a Sunday afternoon drive. Daniel is the complete article now. You can hear his composure in the car, when something goes wrong there is no panic, no raising of his voice. He worked it out and I cannot praise him enough." McLaren will be happy to see the complete article driving their car in 2021..

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia to recover $107.3 mln after settling 1MDB case against 'Wolf of Wall St' producer

Prosecutors dropped money-laundering charges against Riza Aziz - a Hollywood producer and the stepson of Malaysias former prime minister Najib Razak - on Thursday after a deal that officials said included the recovery of 107.3 million of ov...

Gujarat to implement sensor-based delivery monitoring system in rural water sector

Gujarat is all set to implement a sensor-based service delivery monitoring system in rural drinking water sector under the Jal Jeevan Mission JJM. The pilot is already underway in two districts of the state so as to monitor the functionalit...

'Work from home' to be new normal for govt offices post lockdown, draft guidelines issued

Work from home may become a new normal post-lockdown for government employees to ensure social distancing norms till the coronavirus pandemic is checked. Draft guidelines in this regard have been circulated by the Personnel Ministry to all ...

Will ensure screams of migrant workers reach govt: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the party will ensure that the screams of migrant workers reach the government and described them as the ones carrying the countrys flagThere is dense darkness and these are difficult times, hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020