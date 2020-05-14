Quail Hollow named host for 2025 PGA Championship

Quail Hollow, where American Justin Thomas captured his first major title in 2017, was named the host club for the 2025 PGA Championship on Thursday by the PGA of America. The Charlotte, North Carolina, course opened in 1961 and has been a regular US PGA Tour stop. In addition, the 7,600-yard layout is set to host next year's Presidents Cup matches.

"Quail Hollow's course has a well-earned reputation as a stern test for the world's finest players," PGA of America President Suzy Whaley said. Combined with Tuesday's announcement that Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, would host the 2030 PGA, the major championship has settled its future venues for every year through 2031.

The tournament shifted from August to May dates last year in a major revamp of the global golf schedule. In 2017, Thomas beat compatriot Patrick Reed, Italy's Francesco Molinari and South African Louis Oosthuizen by two strokes to claim the Wanamaker Trophy.

"To have Charlotte serve as the host for a second PGA Championship in eight years is an incredible honor," Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said. American Brooks Koepka is scheduled to seek a third consecutive PGA Championship victory and fifth career major title on August 6-9 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, the event having been rescheduled from this week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Next year, the 103rd PGA Championship is scheduled for Kiawah Island, followed in order as host by Trump National Bedminster in 2022, Oak Hill in 2023, Valhalla in 2024, Quail Hollow, Aronimink in 2026, PGA Frisco in 2027 as well as 2034, Olympic Club in 2028, Baltusrol in 2029, Southern Hills in 2030 and Congressional in 2031.