Left Menu
Development News Edition

Austrian league leaders investigated for breaking training rules

PTI | Vienna | Updated: 15-05-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 09:50 IST
Austrian league leaders investigated for breaking training rules

Austrian league leaders LASK Linz faces possible punishment for violating health regulations by resuming full training, a move which incurred the wrath of their rivals. The league investigation was triggered by a video tape of the training sessions, which was filmed without the club's knowledge and which allegedly showed a breach Austrian regulations for fighting with coronavirus pandemic.

Since April 20, clubs in Austria have only been allowed to train in groups of up to six players. Full training will only be allowed from Friday. The championship is scheduled to resume on 2 June. LASK has filed a burglary complaint claiming that a camera was smuggled in to spy on training sessions and that the perpetrators were themselves filmed.

LASK, coached by Frenchman Valerien Ismael, did not deny the accusations, acknowledging in a statement that "as shown by a camera illegally introduced during a night-time break-in, the rules of distancing were not strictly observed". The case will be examined by the league's disciplinary bodies and the club could face sanctions.

Other top-flight clubs have reacted angrily. "We are shocked and amazed," said Stephan Reiter, commercial director of defending champions Red Bull Salzburg, who regretted that not all clubs "are aware" of their "great responsibility".

Salzburg, six-time champions, are second in the standings, three points behind Linz. AFP BS BS.

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Suspended Australian rules league ready to resume June 11

Aussie rules football will kick off again on June 11, with the second round of the Australian Football League to be played almost three months after the competition was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. Australian Football Leag...

Yellow taxis to ply from Monday with 30 per cent fare hike

The ubiquitous yellow taxis are likely to be back in the citys streets from Monday with a 30 per cent hike in fares, Bengal Taxi Association BTA secretary Bimal Guha said here on Friday. He said that the association, in a meeting with seni...

Pompeo says TSMC's $12 bln investment to increase U.S. economic independence from China

Chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cos 12 billion investment in the United States will increase U.S. economic independence from China, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement early on Friday. TSMC, a major supplier to A...

Taiwan's TSMC to build Arizona chip plant as U.S.-China tech rivalry escalates

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, the biggest contract chipmaker, said it plans to build a 12 billion factory in Arizona in an apparent win for the Trump administrations efforts to wrestle global tech supply chains back from China....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020