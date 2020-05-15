Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top female pole vaulters to face the bar in Ultimate Garden Clash

In the second edition of the Ultimate Garden Clash, three of the world's best female pole vaulters-- Olympic champion Katerina Stefanidi, two-time US indoor champion Katie Nageotte and Commonwealth Games champion Alysha Newman-- will face-off in a virtual competition from their respective home bases in Greece, the United States and Canada.

ANI | Quai Antoine | Updated: 15-05-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 10:32 IST
Top female pole vaulters to face the bar in Ultimate Garden Clash
World Athletics logo. Image Credit: ANI

In the second edition of the Ultimate Garden Clash, three of the world's best female pole vaulters-- Olympic champion Katerina Stefanidi, two-time US indoor champion Katie Nageotte and Commonwealth Games champion Alysha Newman-- will face-off in a virtual competition from their respective home bases in Greece, the United States and Canada. In the inaugural Ultimate Garden Clash two weeks ago, male pole vaulters Mondo Duplantis, Renaud Lavillenie and Sam Kendricks set the bar high by making a collective 98 clearances in 30 minutes, with Duplantis and Lavillenie tying for the win with 36 clearances each. The female trio believes they can match or better the men's tally.

Under a competition format devised by the male vaulters to get around the absence of officials due to coronavirus lockdowns and the need for social distancing, the winner will be the athlete who can clear the bar the most times. The women have agreed to set the bar at 4.00m (world record is 5.06m) for their challenge. They will be connected by video link from their local training facilities as none of the women have the necessary equipment in their own gardens as the men did.

Stefanidi will compete in Athens, Nageotte in Marietta, Georgia, and Newman in Bolton, Ontario. It will be a test of technique, consistency, concentration and stamina - all qualities that are required in a normal pole vault competition, just measured in an alternate way.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said he was delighted that the first Ultimate Garden Clash had proved to be a hit with athletes and fans. "We know there's a real appetite among athletes and fans to return to competition but we need to do that in a way that is careful and respectful of the measures put in place by public health authorities around the world so we can keep our community safe, and modern technology has allowed us to do that," he said.

"This is a concept that we hope can be adopted or adapted by some of our Area Associations and Member Federations around the world to help their athletes get a feel for competition again until they can return to more normal meetings, which we hope can happen later in the year," Coe added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal account for highest number of street vendors in India: SBI economists

Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are home to the highest number of street vendors, collectively accounting for over one-fourth of the countrys tally, economists at State Bank of India SBI said on Friday. According to a note released a day afte...

Britain approves Abbott's COVID-19 antibody test

Britain has given the green light to Abbott Laboratories to produce a COVID-19 antibody test, shortly after it gave the same approval to Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding, health officials said on Friday.Mass antibody testing with millions of k...

'Legitimate defensive position': Afghanistan on offensive operations against Taliban

Afghanistan has defended its decision to launch offensive operations against the Taliban following terror attacks in several parts of country that killed scores of people. Recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan have widely been condemned b...

Land conflicts flare across Asia during coronavirus lockdowns

By Rina Chandran BANGKOK, May 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Lockdowns to contain the novel coronavirus in Asia have made farmers and indigenous people more vulnerable to losing their land, according to land rights activists who are backin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020