The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Athletes Advisory Commission on Friday launched a new strategy to ensure the athletes' voice remains at the heart of Commonwealth Sports Movement decisions up to Birmingham 2022 and beyond.

ANI | London | Updated: 15-05-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 16:28 IST
CGF Athletes Advisory Commission launches new strategy for athletes
Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Athletes Advisory Commission on Friday launched a new strategy to ensure the athletes' voice remains at the heart of Commonwealth Sports Movement decisions up to Birmingham 2022 and beyond. The new strategy outlines the commitment of the commission to ensure Commonwealth athletes are inspiring leaders, agents of change, advocates for integrity and ambassadors for respect, impartiality, and non-discrimination.

The four pillars that the strategy focuses on are: deliver inspirational sporting moments, nurture a powerful sporting movement, activate transformational partnerships, and realise our collective impact. The CGF Athletes Advisory Commission, which was established at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, serves as the key link between athletes and the CGF. The Commission features seven highly distinguished athletes who represent the six regions of the Commonwealth.

CGF Athletes Advisory Commission Chair Rhona Toft said the new strategy is 'hugely important' and the commission is focussed on supporting the athletes. "The new CGF Athletes Advisory Commission Strategy is hugely important as it clearly outlines how athletes will play a leading role in shaping all Commonwealth Sports Movement decisions. Our Commission is focussed on supporting our athletes as inspiring leaders across the Commonwealth while looking to ensure an unforgettable Commonwealth Games journey and experience for every competitor from every nation," Toft said in a statement.

"The Commission is hugely excited about working with all Commonwealth athletes to ensure their voice is heard at the decision-making table and the new strategy provides a fantastic roadmap to help us achieve our key objectives," Toft added. On the other hand, CGF President Dame Louise Martin DBE said that the strategy outlines how the Commission will help them grow as an athlete-centred, sports-focused movement.

"The launch of the new CGF Athletes Advisory Commission Strategy is an exciting and important moment for the Commonwealth Sports Movement. The work here will help ensure that athletes who participate in the Commonwealth Games have the best possible journey to the Games and unforgettable experience that will stay with them forever while inspiring others," Martin said. "For many Commonwealth athletes, the Games are the absolute pinnacle of competition and that is why having a strong link between athletes and the CGF through the Commission is so important. The Strategy outlines how the Commission will help us grow as an athlete-centred, sports-focused movement that is fully aligned to our values of Humanity, Equality and Destiny," she added. (ANI)

