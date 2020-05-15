Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian football league to restart despite rising infections

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 15-05-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 17:39 IST
Russian football league to restart despite rising infections

The Russian Premier League will restart its season next month despite rising coronavirus infections, but behind closed doors, its governing body said Friday. The Russian football association said in a statement that matches, suspended since March 17 because of the outbreak, would resume from June 21.

The Russian Premier League, the country's top football division, has eight rounds of matches remaining in the season. "Unfortunately the remaining matches will be held without spectators," league president Sergei Pryadkin said.

He said resuming in late June would give players time to prepare to return to action. "We will do everything to ensure the safety of all participants," Pryadkin added, noting that many players and coaches would have to return to Russia from abroad.

"We are sure that fans will support their teams from home." Russia has registered 262,843 cases of the virus, the second-highest total in the world after the United States, and 2,418 deaths. The country has been easing lockdown measures despite the number of new cases rising by about 10,000 per day, as President Vladimir Putin looks to reopen an economy battered by shuttered businesses.

On Saturday, Germany's Bundesliga will become the first of Europe's big five leagues to resume action, also without spectators..

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 impact: Exports plunge 60.28 pc in April

Indias exports contracted by a record 60.28 per cent to USD 10.36 billion in April amid the coronavirus lockdown, official data showed on Friday. Imports too tumbled by 58.65 per cent to USD 17.12 billion in April from USD 41.4 billion in...

COVID-19: Maruti rolls out standard operating procedures for service centres

New Delhi, May 15 PTI&#160;The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Friday said it has rolled out a set of detailed standard operating procedures SOPs for its over 3,800 service centres across 1,914 cities in the country, am...

RLSP stresses on job creation for migrants by giving fillip to small projects

Stressing on the need for job creation on a large scale in Bihar in the wake of migrants returning in droves during the lockdown, the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party on Friday urged the Nitish Kumar government to promote small projects by cuttin...

South Korea nightclub coronavirus outbreak shines light on LGBT+ protection

By Keith Park SEOUL, May 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Swift efforts by South Korea to limit a backlash against LGBT people after new coronavirus cases were linked to nightclubs catering to the community have sparked hopes for better prot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020