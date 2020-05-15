Left Menu
Development News Edition

Team Spirit reach Road to Rio - CIS grand final

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 22:35 IST
Team Spirit reach Road to Rio - CIS grand final

Team Spirit continued their unbeaten run at the ESL One: Road to Rio - Commonwealth of Independent States event, beating Virtus.pro 2-1 Friday to reach the grand final. Spirit, who earned an automatic semifinal berth with a 5-0 run through Group A, will face the winner of Saturday's semifinal between Winstrike Team and Hard Legion Esports.

The best-of-three grand final is Sunday. Spirit opened Friday's action with a 16-13 win over Inferno, the only competitive map of the match. After VP answered with a 16-3 win on Mirage, Spirit rolled to victory with a 16-4 decision on Overpass.

Spirit's Nikolay "mir" Bityukov was the MVP of the match with 52 kills, 43 deaths and 12 assists. VP will compete in Sunday's third-place match against the Winstrike-Hard Legion loser.

Saturday's schedule also includes the fifth-place match between Nemiga Gaming and Syman Gaming. The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CIS champion will receive 350 Pro Tour points and $15,000 of the $50,000 prize pool. The runner-up will receive 200 Pro Tour points and $10,000. Prize pool ($USD, Qualifying points, Pro Tour points):

1st: $15,000, 1,600, 350 2nd: $10,000, 1,500, 200

3rd: $6,000, 1,400, 140 4th: $5,000, 1,300, 110

5th: $4,500, 1,200, 80 6th: $3,500, 1,100, 60

7th-8th: $2,000, 950, 45 -- Gambit Youngsters and Natus Vincere 9th-10th: $1,000, 750, 25 -- forZe and ESPADA

11th-12th: No prize money, 550, no Pro Tour points -- Team Unique, pro100 --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Steel uncertain: Harrison flips message on Tomlin envelope

James Harrison backpedaled on suggestions Thursday that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin paid his fine for helmet-to-helmet contact in 2010. Harrison, fined 75,000 for a hit on Mohamed Massaquoi of the Cleveland Browns, said Thurs...

Ajay Bhalla directs states, UTs to facilitate movement of migrant workers by special trains, buses

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Friday wrote to Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories UTs, directing them to ensure that there is no movement of migrant workers on roads and railway tracks, and facilitate their movement ...

Fisheries, livestock sector has potential to increase farmer's income: Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday welcomed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamans announcements to boost farm sector, saying that fisheries and livestock sector has the potential to increase the income of farmers. Fisheries and livestock...

New York to join neighbor states in opening beaches for Memorial Day -governor

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday the state would join New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware in reopening beaches for the Memorial Day weekend, aiming to prevent people from crossing state borders for a respite from the coronavir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020