Yin blitzes Salas in LPGA eTour Live

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2020 05:12 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 05:12 IST
Angel Yin routed her U.S. Solheim Cup partner Lizette Salas 4 and 2 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the LPGA eTour Live event. Yin closed out the match, played on the World Golf Tour online game, with a 14-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole of a virtual Pebble Beach (Calif.) Golf Links.

"I don't like you right now," Salas joked after the one-sided match ended. "I didn't expect myself to make that putt," Yin said. "It was a little hard."

Salas replied, jokingly, "Whatever. Don't speak to me the rest of the day. I feel like you only picked me to play with you so you could do this to me." Yin said, "No! Why would I do that? Look, we're both pros."

Yin advances to a semifinal matchup against Jessica Korda, who beat her sister, Nelly Korda, in the first quarterfinal on Wednesday. Eight players from the LPGA and Symetra tours are competing head-to-head in a single-elimination bracket of nine-hole matches. The event is keeping LPGA players and fans engaged during the tour's shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, the players got their first view of the back nine at Pebble Beach, site of the 2023 U.S. Women's Open. Yin won the first three holes, Nos. 10-12, and was 4 up through No. 14. Salas finally captured a hole with a birdie at No. 15 when Yin conceded a short putt, but Yin closed out the match with birdie on No. 16.

Yin said of the victory, tongue in cheek, "I've got to say, Lizette was really kind to me. I couldn't have done it without her." Salas said, "Experience did win this match, but I had a blast playing with her. I'm not a tech guru like she is, but playing WGT ... but finally being able to 'play' Pebble Beach was quite a treat. I'm hoping and praying I play better in real golf than I did today."

The LPGA eTour Live continues Wednesday with Jenny Shin opposing Tiffany Joh. The last quarterfinal, Lucy Li vs. Jane Park, is scheduled for May 22. Yin and Jessica Korda will meet May 25 in the first semifinal, and the second semifinal is scheduled for May 27. The championship match will be played on June 3.

The matches will stream live on the WGT Twitch, YouTube and Facebook accounts, LPGA's Twitter, Facebook, YouTube accounts and LPGA.com, and Discovery's GOLFTV Twitter and Facebook accounts, and will be available via video on demand on Golf Channel's YouTube and GolfChannel.com. --Field Level Media

