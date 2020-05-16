Left Menu
Development News Edition

Djokovic: 'I can beat Slam titles and world number one record'

PTI | Paris | Updated: 16-05-2020 09:27 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 09:27 IST
Djokovic: 'I can beat Slam titles and world number one record'

Novak Djokovic said he is confident he will end his career as the greatest Grand Slam title winner of all time and break the record for weeks in the world number one spot. The Serb has 17 majors, three back from the record of Roger Federer's 20 and two behind the 19 of Rafael Nadal.

Before the coronavirus brought the 2020 season to a halt, Djokovic had captured an eighth Australian Open and was on an 18-0 winning streak for the year. "I think that I still have things to do in this sport. I believe that I can win the most Slams and break the record for most weeks at No. 1. Those are definitely my clear goals," Djokovic told the 'In Depth with Graham Bensinger' TV show.

Djokovic has been on top of the rankings for a combined total of 282 weeks. Federer leads the way on 310 with the long-retired Pete Sampras on 286.

However, time is comfortably on the side of Djokovic who will celebrate his 33rd birthday on May 22. Federer will be 39 in August while Nadal turns 34 in June.

Djokovic even sees himself still playing at 40. "I don't believe in limits. I definitely want to go for a long time," he said.

"But I'm aware that the amount of tournaments I'm playing is going to decrease very soon. "I will not be able to play at this intensity, with this many tournaments and this much travelling, for a long time.

"I might be playing at 40, but then there will probably be a focus on the biggest tournaments and the tournaments that mean the most to me." AFP PDS PDS.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

CRPF jawan kills wife, 2 children in Allahabad

New Delhi, May 16 PTI&#160;A CRPF jawan posted at Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh allegedly shot dead his wife and two children on Saturday, officials said. They said the incident was reported from the Group Centre of the force in Allahabad earl...

As Australia slowly relaxes lockdown, Victoria battles COVID-19 clusters

Struggling to curb the spread of the coronavirus while the rest of Australia has begun relaxing a two-month lockdown, Victoria state on Saturday reported 11 new cases, including some linked to known clusters at a meat factory and a McDonald...

Rugby-Women players worry whether game will return as NZ Super Rugby gears up

While New Zealands Super Rugby players are preparing to return to their teams on Monday before a domestic competition starts next month, the countrys elite women players are concerned at a lack of clarity on whether they will play at all th...

Liquor delivery only within municipal limits in Thane district

Home delivery of liquor will be allowed only within the limits of various municipalities in Maharashtras Thane district, barring containment zones in these areas, amid the COVID-19 lockdown, an official said on Saturday. Thane district coll...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020