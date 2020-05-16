Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL teams can reopen facilities Tuesday with provisos

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-05-2020 10:43 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 10:16 IST
NFL teams can reopen facilities Tuesday with provisos
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook (@NFL)

NFL teams can begin reopening their facilities on Tuesday if state and local governments will allow it. In a memo sent to the 32 teams Friday by Commissioner Roger Goodell and obtained by The Associated Press, he stressed that the clubs must be "in compliance with any additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction, and have implemented the protocols that were developed by (league medical officer) Dr. (Allen) Sills and distributed to all clubs on May 6." Facilities have been closed since late March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Each team was required to submit a plan to the league for reopening its training/practice facility this week. "Clubs unable to meet these criteria on May 19 may reopen their facilities on the earliest date thereafter on which they are able to meet the criteria," Goodell added.

Sills will conduct a training program for club infection control officers (ICO) on Monday night that is required. Already established in the openings were these protocols: --Until further notice from the NFL, teams may have no more than 50% of their staff in the facility, not to exceed 75 people. If a club wants to deploy staff to more than one location, all locations must implement the same health and safety protocols, and the combined number of employees at all locations can't exceed 75.

--No members of the coaching staff can return to the facility under the first phase of reopening. "This is important to ensure equity among all 32 clubs," Goodell wrote. --No players may be in the facility other than those undergoing medical treatment or rehab. Strength and conditioning coaches participating in player rehab may continue that work in the facility. Otherwise, they are barred until the rest of the coaching staff is allowed to return.

--Members of the personnel, football operations/football administration staff, equipment staff, medical staff, and nutritionists can attend. Naturally, any incidence of Covid-19 in the facility must be reported immediately to Sills and the team's ICO. Clubs also must promptly report any change in government regulations to the league.

"After we implement this first phase," Goodell told the teams, "and as more states and localities enact policies that allow more club facilities to reopen, I expect that additional staff, likely including coaching staff, will be allowed to return to club facilities in a relatively short time. "In the meantime, we are continuing to work with the NFLPA and our medical teams on developing protocols that could permit a certain number of players to return to club facilities as early as next month." NFL teams normally would be holding organized team activities (OTAs) during May, followed by June minicamps. Due to the pandemic, such activities have been done remotely.

Coaching and training staff have worked with the players by conducting classroom instruction and on-field activities through digital applications instead of at team facilities. Those virtual meetings can occur for four hours per day, four days per week. The NFL has held the scouting combine, free agency and the draft in the last two months. It released the regular-season schedule and has said it expects to play it as planned, beginning Sept. 10 with Houston at Super Bowl champion Kansas City.

But it is also making contingency plans for everything from a shortened season to moving the dates of games to play in empty stadiums.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo fires State Dept. watchdog critical of Trump moves

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has fired the State Departments inspector general, an Obama administration appointee whose office was critical of alleged political bias in the agencys management. The ouster is the latest in a series of moves...

Don't want to talk to Xi Jinping right now: Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that he does not want to talk to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping right now, indicating his displeasure at the Chinese leaderships handling of the coronavirus outbreak which has now spread across the wor...

CRPF jawan kills wife, 2 children in Allahabad

New Delhi, May 16 PTI&#160;A CRPF jawan posted at Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh allegedly shot dead his wife and two children on Saturday, officials said. They said the incident was reported from the Group Centre of the force in Allahabad earl...

As Australia slowly relaxes lockdown, Victoria battles COVID-19 clusters

Struggling to curb the spread of the coronavirus while the rest of Australia has begun relaxing a two-month lockdown, Victoria state on Saturday reported 11 new cases, including some linked to known clusters at a meat factory and a McDonald...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020