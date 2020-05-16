Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Darlington Raceway revs up for NASCAR's return

After a nearly two-month interruption in the competitive schedule, the NASCAR Cup Series will return to racing this Sunday at the sport's historic Darlington Raceway in The Real Heroes 400 (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Special to this week's race in South Carolina and in honor of the healthcare workers who have so tirelessly and bravely served during this coronavirus pandemic, instead of each driver's name above the window, the space will carry the name of a healthcare worker. Additionally, a group of healthcare workers will "virtually" deliver the traditional starting command -- "Drivers, start your engines" -- to get things started. NFL: Teams can reopen facilities next week if they meet conditions - Goodell

The NFL will allow clubs to reopen their facilities beginning as early as Tuesday if they are permitted to do so under state and local regulations and meet safety protocols previously outlined by the league, the commissioner said on Friday. Players and coaches will not be allowed to enter the facilities during the first phase of the reopening to ensure equity among the 32 clubs, commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo to team executives on Friday. Pilot in fatal Kobe crash had no alcohol or drugs in system

The pilot of the helicopter that crashed with Kobe Bryant and seven others aboard didn't have alcohol or drugs in his system, according to multiple media reports on Friday. The autopsy on 50-year-old deceased pilot Ara Zobayan came back clean. President CP3: NBA players 'want to play'

NBA players association president Chris Paul remains adamant players want to be on the court. With games on hold for two months, Paul said on an ESPN appearance on "The Jump" Friday that his peers are itching to return to the court. NFL: League to outline plan to improve racial diversity in coaching, manager roles - source

The NFL is expected to present new rules to team owners that will provide incentives to hire racially diverse candidates for coaching and general manager positions, including better draft positions, a source familiar with the plan said on Friday. The source confirmed media reports https://www.nfl.com/news/nfl-to-present-new-resolutions-to-rooney-rule that the rules to be presented at the league's spring meeting on Tuesday specify that teams who hire a person of color as head coach could move up six spots in the third round of the annual draft in the subsequent year. Pro bowling rolls into action with virtual draft

Ten-pin bowling will join PGA golf, NASCAR and UFC in bringing competition back to a sports-starved nation this weekend when the professional league holds its virtual draft. Over 50 elite, draft-eligible professional bowlers will vie for 26 spots on 10 teams across the country, including two new Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) teams in Las Vegas and Milwaukee. Bowling fans will be able to watch a livestream of the draft on Sunday. Arrest warrants issued for NFL players over armed robbery allegations

Arrest warrants have been issued for National Football League (NFL) players Quinton Dunbar and Deandre Baker in Miramar, Florida, after they were accused of being involved in an armed robbery, local police said late on Thursday. Dunbar, a cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants cornerback Baker were accused of robbing guests at gun-point at a house party they attended near Miami a night earlier, according to the arrest warrant issued on Thursday by the Miramar Police Department. World No. 1 McIlroy slams Trump for coronavirus response

Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for his response to the coronavirus outbreak, and said it was unlikely the pair would meet for another round of golf. "We're in the midst of something that's pretty serious right now," McIlroy told the McKellar Golf Podcast https://anchor.fm/mckellargolfpodcast/episodes/McKellar-Golf-Podcast-43-Rory-McIlroy-ee2i96. "The fact that he's trying to politicize it and make it a campaign rally and say that we administer the most tests in the world, like it's a contest - there's some stuff that just is terrible. Tennis: ATP, WTA and ITF extend suspensions due to COVID-19 pandemic

The ATP Tour and International Tennis Federation (ITF) have extended their suspensions of professional tennis until July 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they said on Friday. The ATP and WTA announced in April that they were suspending all tournaments until July 13, with the WTA saying on Friday it had further suspended four events due to be held in July. Reports: Remote MLB draft to be held June 10-11

The 2020 Major League Baseball Draft will be held June 10-11, according to a memo secured Friday by multiple media outlets. The memo indicates the plan is for teams to draft remotely via video conference. Draft rooms aren't allowed as of now, but the memo indicates that all plans could change as the draft approaches, depending on developments related to the coronavirus pandemic.