Shikhar Dhawan plays flute to beat lockdown blues

As sporting action across the world has come to an indefinite halt, Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is making most of the coronavirus enforced nationwide lockdown by spending time honing his musical skills. On Friday, Dhawan posted a series of videos on his Instagram story, where the left-handed batsman can be seen playing the flute while standing in his room.

"Just playing with notes," Dhawan captioned the Instagram story. The Indian opener also shared an adorable picture with his wife Aesha Dhawan and son on Instagram.

"Peace and tranquility like a sense of belonging within your heart @aesha.dhawan5," the left-handed captioned the post. Dhawan last played an ODI match for India in January this year. After that, he picked up an injury which resulted in his being ruled out of the series against New Zealand

Dhawan would have been in action for the Delhi Capitals had the Indian Premier League (IPL) commenced from March 29. However, the tournament was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)